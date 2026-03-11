James Acaster Feels Destabilised by Celebrity Traitors Reaction as BBC Denies Banter Complaint

James Acaster is said to feel destabilised by the intense reaction to his Traitor reveal on The Celebrity Traitors, while James Blunt claims the full interrogation was edited out and the BBC denies reports of macho banter complaints.

James Acaster is feeling destabilised by the intense reaction to his dramatic Traitor reveal on The Celebrity Traitors, according to Richard Osman. The BBC has forcefully denied reports that Acaster had complained about macho banter from his co-stars, calling the claims categorically untrue.

Richard Osman Comments on Reaction

Osman, speaking on his podcast, said: If you are in it, like if you are James at the moment I bet you think oh I wish I had not done that because everyone can have one opinion about this today. James then has to listen to 56 million opinions, you know, and like nobody needs that.

Also read Celebrity Traitors James Acaster Confesses as Traitor in Shocking TV Twist

He added: The thing with him, he is so brilliant and so talented that whatever he does next will, you know, supersede this in a heartbeat. But you know just annoying to have to spend a couple of weeks sort of in a position where you feel slightly destabilised. Osman continued: James if you are listening or people who know and love James are listening, James we love you. I am very excited for what he does next.

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Acaster, 41, was made a reluctant Traitor in the early stages of the BBC game show. He made it clear he was uncomfortable with the role and insisted he did not want to lie. He said he played his part as honestly as he possibly could. His decision to reveal his traitorous identity during a roundtable on Thursday's episode sparked an intense online reaction.

James Blunt Discusses Banishment

James Blunt has claimed that a lot of Acaster's shock banishment was edited out of the show and that he was actually caught in a lie he could not get out of. Blunt told the BBC: He did not fall on his sword. That is what you saw, that is what you feel, but he did not. Acaster has received much backlash for seemingly admitting to being a traitor without facing much scrutiny, ruining the game for some viewers.

Meanwhile, Acaster has trashed a newspaper report claiming he complained to producers that he was uncomfortable with macho banter during filming. He said: There was something in the papers that said I had complained cos Rob and Romesh had been teasing me. He continued: I was like: I have been friends with those guys for like over 10 years. They were lovely the entire show.

I did not complain about any of my fellow players. It was so completely fabricated. They contacted my agents and Rob and Romesh's agents all of them said: That is categorically untrue. The BBC also issued a forceful denial.

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A spokesperson said: Claims of teasing amongst the cast on the show and claims of complaints about teasing are categorically untrue. There were no incidents of this nature and there is no evidence to support these allegations.

BBC Denies Banter Complaints

Last month, the newspaper quoted a source on the show as saying: Rob and Romesh clearly thought they were having a bit of a laugh, but James began to feel quite a lot of it was at his expense, and away from the cameras he started to get annoyed and upset by it. In the end, he spoke to the production team about it, saying he was unhappy and felt like he was being singled out, the report claimed.

The newspaper doubled down over the weekend, reporting that Beckett and Ranganathan had made jokes about Acaster's middle-class background. He felt that the game was difficult enough without what he perceived to be a separate battle with them over his social background, the report claimed. Acaster also revealed that he admitted being a traitor to fellow contestant Jerry Hall, but the scene did not make the final edit.

He said: I looked her in the eye and said, I think it might be me too, Jerry, and she said, You are very sneaky. And I told her I was very sneaky and it might be me. The Celebrity Traitors continues on BBC.