The Cat In The Hat Teases Things Spinoff To Compete With Minions Franchise

The 2026 animated film The Cat in the Hat hints at a standalone movie for the character group known as the Things, potentially rivaling the Minions cinematic universe.

Universal Pictures has released its new animated feature, The Cat in the Hat, in 2026, aiming to revitalize the legacy of Dr. Seuss for modern audiences. While the film attempts to address the lingering shadow of the heavily criticized 2003 live-action adaptation, it has introduced a plot that many critics find unwieldy. The current critical reception stands at a modest 46% on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting that the studio may need to rely on other elements of the film to sustain the franchise.

Things Group Mimics Minions Success Formula

The movie introduces an ensemble of whimsical creatures known as the Things, which serve as direct competitors to the Minions from the Despicable Me franchise. Unlike the singular iconic status of Thing 1 and Thing 2 from earlier Dr. Seuss books, this film presents a large group of unique entities with distinct personalities and styles. The visual design and slapstick humor of these characters are engineered to appeal to young viewers in the same way that the yellow Minions captured global attention.

Also read New Cat In The Hat Movie Overloads Whimsy With Sappy Life Lessons

Standalone Movie Tease Signals Studio Strategy

During a specific scene where the Cat attempts to contain the chaotic creatures, he assures them that they will receive their own movie soon. This line serves as a deliberate tease to the audience and signals that Universal Pictures is seriously considering a standalone project for the Things. The studio appears to be leveraging the popularity of these side characters to build a more sustainable intellectual property that can survive potential box office underperformance of the main title.

Despicable Me Franchise Dominates Animated Box Office

The proposed Things spinoff would enter a market currently dominated by the Despicable Me and Minions franchise, which holds the title of the highest-grossing animated movie series in history. The Minions have successfully expanded from appearing in Despicable Me sequels to headlining their own installments, including the recent release of Minions & Monsters in theaters this year. This financial success establishes a high benchmark for any new animated franchise seeking to capture similar audience loyalty and merchandise revenue.

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Audience Reception Could Determine Franchise Future

While critic scores remain low, the final verdict on the longevity of the Dr. Seuss cinematic universe depends heavily on the reaction from family audiences. Studio executives are likely monitoring the word-of-mouth momentum and potential merchandise sales related to the Things characters. If the whimsical creatures resonate with children, Universal may greenlight the proposed spinoff regardless of the main film's critical shortcomings, mirroring the successful launch strategy of the Minions.

Building A Dr. Seuss Cinematic Universe Continues

The potential launch of a Things movie marks the first concrete step toward establishing a broader Dr. Seuss cinematic universe. The extensive library of Dr. Seuss stories provides ample opportunity to bridge various characters and narratives into a cohesive franchise. Whether the Cat in the Hat can truly rival the Minions remains to be seen, but the studio's intent to expand the IP beyond a single film is now clear.