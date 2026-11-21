Warner Bros. Animation's The Cat in the Hat faces a theatrical flop, with significant screen reductions and box office underperformance marking Skydance's first major loss.

The theatrical run for Warner Bros. Pictures Animation's The Cat in the Hat is facing a precipitous decline as the studio prepares for the critical Thanksgiving holiday window. The new Dr. Seuss adaptation, which stars Bill Hader in the titular role, opened to a disappointing $20 million debut and currently sits at the second position behind the R-rated kaiju film Godzilla Minus Zero.

As of the third weekend of its release in November 2026, The Cat in the Hat is being pulled from 741 domestic screens. The film was previously playing in 4,003 theaters during its opening two weekends, but that number has now dropped to 3,262 screens. This reduction is necessary to clear space for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, a new blockbuster release entering the market.

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Financial Failure and Budget Pressures

The financial metrics for the animated feature indicate a significant commercial failure that far exceeds standard industry expectations for family-oriented content. After two full weeks in theaters, the movie has grossed $60 million worldwide, a figure that falls drastically short of the estimated break-even point of roughly $215 million.

This financial shortfall is driven by the film's substantial production costs. The movie carried a reported budget of between $86 and $92 million, creating a high bar for recovery that the current box office trajectory cannot meet. The wide potential audience base for a Dr. Seuss adaptation was expected to drive much stronger numbers, making the current performance even more alarming for executives.

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Stark Comparison to Godzilla Minus Zero

The scale of the theater reduction becomes particularly glaring when compared to the performance of its current box office rival, Godzilla Minus Zero. Despite recently posting the worst sophomore weekend drop in the franchise's history, Godzilla Minus Zero was only removed from 246 theaters this weekend.

This disparity highlights the severe lack of audience demand for The Cat in the Hat relative to the R-rated monster movie. While a reduction of 741 screens is not historically massive in the broadest context of week three drops, it is an exceptionally large drop for a November animated release. Animated films typically maintain a strong presence through the Thanksgiving frame, whereas The Cat in the Hat is being rapidly phased out.

Implications for Skydance and Warner Bros.

This failure is projected to officially cement The Cat in the Hat as the first major box office flop for Warner Bros. following the controversial merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance. The conglomerate, which now operates as Skydance, has faced numerous financial challenges leading up to and following the merger closure.

The studio has experienced several other significant losses in 2026, including The Bride!, which grossed $24 million against a budget of at least $80 million. Other underperformers include Supergirl, which grossed $126.4 million against a roughly $170 million budget, and Digger, which is projected to lose up to $250 million. Diger was released just one week before the Skydance merger officially closed.

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Future Outlook for Upcoming Slates

While Warner Bros. has some promising titles on the horizon, including the upcoming Dune: Part Three and Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, the momentum for non-franchise titles appears fragile. Behind-the-scenes chaos amid the Paramount and Skydance 2025 merger has already impacted other projects, with actor Glen Powell suggesting that The Running Man suffered from a lack of strong marketing.

Similar issues could potentially affect the studio's upcoming slate of non-franchise titles, including Remain, Panic Carefully, F.A.S.T., and Bad Fairies. With The Cat in the Hat likely to continue experiencing narrow week-on-week drops, the film's status as a theatrical flop is now highly probable, setting a precarious tone for the remainder of the studio's release schedule.