The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem Announced for PC and Consoles

The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem is a new party game that features beloved characters from the iconic kids' book, including Sally, Johnny, Thing 1, Thing 2, and Little Cat A. The game has been designed with accessibility and replayability in mind, offering simple controls, adjustable difficulty levels, and a variety of short and long challenges. With every round bringing new surprises, no two play sessions are ever the same.

The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem has been announced for PC and consoles, as the party game will arrive in October 2026. The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem launches October 30, 2026 for PC and consoles from Outright Games .

The Cat in the Hat party game features Sally, Johnny, Thing 1, Thing 2, Little Cat A, Fish, and more. Play solo or with up to four local players in Find the Cat mode and 18 minigames packed with rainy day chaos. The game has been designed with accessibility and replayability in mind, offering simple controls, adjustable difficulty levels, and a variety of short and long challenges.

With every round bringing new surprises, no two play sessions are ever the same. The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem has been created in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, bringing the beloved characters from the iconic kids' book to life in a party game where players can compete with each other in a series of minigames.

The game features two exciting game modes, including 'Find the Cat', a fast-paced game of hide-and-seek, and a collection of 18 wildly entertaining minigames, from capturing runaway penguins to decorating supersized cakes, each packed with humor and surprises! Designed to bring families together through laughter and light-hearted competition, The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem is set to arrive on PC and consoles on October 30, 2026





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The Cat In The Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem Party Game PC Consoles Outright Games Dr. Seuss Enterprises

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