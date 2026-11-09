The Cat in the Hat Movie Earns Strong Audience Scores Despite Critical Rejection

Animated The Cat in the Hat secures an 87 percent audience score and $20.5 million opening weekend, outperforming its 47 percent critic rating and 2003 predecessor.

The animated feature The Cat in the Hat has officially opened in theaters, delivering a visually distinct adaptation of Dr. Seuss's classic children's book that is resonating strongly with moviegoers. Starring Bill Hader as the voice of the titular feline, the film features a diverse cast including Bowen Yang, Giancarlo Esposito, Quinta Brunson, America Ferrera, and Xochitl Gomez. Audiences have quickly embraced the story, which mirrors the original plot where a tall tuxedo cat in a hat guides two children and his chaotic companions, Thing 1 and Thing 2, on a wild adventure.

Audience Scores Diverge From Critical Reception

Early audience feedback indicates high satisfaction with the film's entertainment value, as reflected in the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter sitting at a stellar 87 percent. This score is based on ratings from over 250 viewers who praised the animation quality and the film's suitability for families. In stark contrast, the platform's Tomatometer for The Cat in the Hat stands at a mere 47 percent, placing it in the rotten range and marking a gap of 40 percentage points between critics and the general public. ScreenRant critic Liz Declan encapsulated this divide by awarding the movie 5 out of 10 stars, noting it has more dips than delights despite its fun premise.

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Bill Hader Leads Cast In New Adaptation

Bill Hader anchors the voice cast as the eccentric cat, bringing a comedic edge that has clearly appealed to those in the theater seats. He is joined by Bowen Yang, Giancarlo Esposito, Quinta Brunson, America Ferrera, and Xochitl Gomez, all lending their talents to the animated project. The film, directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, runs for 91 minutes and is rated PG. Writers Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni have crafted a narrative that stays true to the whimsical yet chaotic spirit of the source material, aiming to engage both nostalgic parents and new young fans.

Comparison With 2003 Live Action Film

Both audiences and critics agree on one historical fact: this animated version is a significant improvement over the 2003 live-action counterpart. That previous adaptation, starring Mike Myers, was widely considered a critical and commercial failure. Audiences gave the 2003 film a 59 percent approval rating, while critics handed it an abysmal 11 percent on the Tomatometer. The 2003 movie remains a cautionary tale in Hollywood for an uncanny and unsuccessful attempt to translate Dr. Seuss's work to the big screen, making the current positive reception a welcome redemption for the franchise.

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Opening Weekend Box Office Performance

The Cat in the Hat has demonstrated commercial viability with an opening weekend gross of $20.5 million domestically. This strong debut suggests that the film is successfully drawing families into theaters despite the mixed critical reviews. Box office success ultimately depends on audience turnout rather than critic scores, and the current trajectory indicates the film is on a decent track to achieve profitability. The momentum generated so far positions it well for a sustained run in the competitive holiday season.

Future Competition And Projected Success

As The Cat in the Hat moves forward, it will eventually face stiff competition from upcoming Thanksgiving releases such as the animated film Hexed. However, if the current audience enthusiasm and word-of-mouth continue, the movie has the potential to be defined as an overall audience success. The stark difference between the 87 percent Popcornmeter and the 47 percent Tomatometer highlights a unique position for the film, where consumer demand drives its long-term fate rather than critical consensus alone.