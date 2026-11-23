Warner Bros. The Cat in the Hat drops from 4,003 to 3,262 theaters, grossing only $70.2 million worldwide against a high break-even point.

The animated feature The Cat in the Hat suffered a dramatic contraction in theatrical distribution, losing more than 700 screens in a single week as box office numbers continued their downward trajectory. The film currently plays in 3,262 theaters this weekend, a significant reduction from the 4,003 locations that hosted the movie during its opening fortnight. This sharp decline represents one of the steepest third-weekend theater drops recorded for a November animated release in recent industry history.

Warner Bros. now reports that The Cat in the Hat has accumulated $47.1 million in domestic ticket sales and $70.2 million globally. These figures arrive well below the film's estimated break-even threshold of approximately $215 million, given a reported production budget ranging between $86 million and $92 million. The studio's latest major animated gamble appears to be facing financial headwinds that suggest it may become the first commercial underperformance for Warner Bros. under its new corporate structure as part of the merged Skydance conglomerate.

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Historical Comparison and Competitive Pressure

The performance of The Cat in the Hat stands in stark contrast to other major animated titles that navigated similar pre-Thanksgiving scheduling slots. Comparable animated films demonstrated significantly stronger resilience and audience retention during their third weeks of release. Monsters, Inc. actually expanded its footprint by adding 192 theaters in its third week, while The Incredibles managed to shed only 250 screens. The Grinch experienced a more moderate decline, reducing its theatrical count by just 181 screens.

Furthermore, each of those successful animated releases had amassed substantially higher domestic revenue totals by the time they reached their third weekend of distribution. The current trajectory of The Cat in the Hat suggests that neither domestic nor international audiences have provided the necessary financial volume to offset the high production costs. Industry analysts project the film will experience a 35 percent decline in revenue this weekend, following a 43.5 percent drop during its sophomore frame.

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The Hunger Games Impact on Screen Allocation

A primary factor driving the rapid removal of The Cat in the Hat from multiplexes is the strategic wide release of Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate required exhibitors to clear substantial screen space to accommodate this new installment, which marks the widest domestic release for the dystopian franchise to date. The competitive pressure from this rival studio release directly impacted the available real estate for Warner Bros. programming.

The scheduling conflict has forced a rapid reallocation of cinema capacity across the nation. Exhibitors prioritized the Hunger Games franchise, which carries a massive built-in audience and critical momentum, over the Dr. Seuss adaptation. This shift in theater allocation highlights the intense competition for screening slots during the crucial November holiday window. The loss of over 700 screens in one week underscores how a single major competitor can dramatically alter the distribution landscape for other studios.

Market Position and Corporate Implications

When The Cat in the Hat initially arrived in theaters, it opened at number two behind the R-rated Godzilla Minus Zero, which grossed $20 million in its debut weekend. Despite that promising start, the film has failed to maintain momentum or attract repeat viewership in sufficient quantities. The financial shortfall presents a notable challenge for the newly formed Skydance entity, which is still establishing its operational rhythm following the merger.

The underperformance of this high-budget animated feature may influence future programming decisions and budget allocations for Warner Bros. Animation. The studio must now reassess its confidence in big-budget Dr. Seuss adaptations and their viability in the current market. With the worldwide gross sitting at $70.2 million, the film faces a long road to profitability, if it achieves it at all. The immediate focus for the studio will likely shift to managing losses and evaluating long-term licensing and home entertainment strategies to recoup some of the investment.