Warner Bros. Pictures Animation faces a $90 million loss as The Cat in the Hat plummets in box office returns, dropping screens and trailing behind new holiday releases.

The Cat in the Hat has experienced a catastrophic box office performance, leaving Warner Bros. Pictures Animation with a significant financial setback. Released on November 6, 2026, the adaptation reportedly cost $90 million to produce, a figure that likely places its estimated break-even point somewhere around $225 million. Despite the high budget and the enduring popularity of the Dr. Seuss intellectual property, the film has struggled to capture audience interest during its theatrical run.

Massive Financial Shortfall and Screen Cuts

During its first four weekends in theaters, The Cat in the Hat has only managed to make $82 million. This underperformance is particularly stark when compared to the studio's recent history. The movie, which debuted on November 6, is the first WB title to underperform this significantly following the merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance. The conglomerate, now operating under the name Skydance, closed its merger on October 6, yet this new title has failed to generate the necessary returns to justify its production costs.

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Warner Bros. has officially confirmed that, as of Friday, The Cat in the Hat is playing in 2,504 domestic theaters. This number reflects a drastic reduction in availability, as the film is being removed from 758 screens during its fourth weekend in theaters. This reduction occurs midway through the 5-day Thanksgiving frame, a period typically expected to boost ticket sales rather than signal a retreat. The removal of these screens marks a significant contraction in the movie's market presence.

The trend of theater reduction began earlier. This news follows the movie being removed from 741 screens during its third weekend. That period is traditionally the weekend that studio movies see their first theater drop after playing in the same number during their first two weeks. Bringing these figures together, the total theater drop in the last 10 days stands at 1,499 screens. This rapid withdrawal indicates a lack of confidence in the film's long-term profitability.

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Comparison with Competing Holiday Releases

Ultimately, it is natural for movies to continue dropping from theaters during subsequent weekends after their third. The Cat in the Hat has shed 37% of the total number of theaters in which it debuted. However, that is a much slimmer number than several other titles that debuted on the same weekend. These comparisons highlight just how severely The Cat in the Hat is underperforming relative to its peers in the animation and family genre.

Other films from the same release window have seen even more aggressive cuts. Godzilla Minus Zero dropped from 3,254 to 868 theaters, shedding 2,386 theaters or 73%. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend fell from 1,433 to 381, dropping 1,052 or 73%. Drummer Boy experienced the steepest decline of all, falling from 2,850 to 543, a drop of 2,307 or 81%. In contrast, Wild Horse Nine only dropped 100 theaters, or 9%, maintaining a much more stable presence in cinemas.

The primary driver for these theater reallocations is the influx of new releases aiming to capture the lucrative Thanksgiving holiday audience. Between November 9 and the current date, numerous titles have arrived to take market share. These include the Johnny Depp Christmas Carol adaptation Ebenezer, the dystopian young adult blockbuster The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and the Disney animated movie Hexed. The comedy sequel Focker-in-Law and the inspirational biopic Hershey have also entered the fray.

Falling Rankings and Impending Replacements

The competitive landscape has shifted dramatically, impacting The Cat in the Hat's visibility. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is playing in 4,018 theaters, which is the widest release that Lionsgate has ever given to an installment in the franchise. This dominance has pushed other titles down the charts. This weekend four drop coincides with the same weekend that The Cat in the Hat has officially dropped out of the domestic Top 5. It fell to No. 6 by dropping 34% week-over-week with a projected 3-day gross of $4.4 million.

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This trajectory shows that, even with the boost from the holiday weekend, the movie's momentum is slowing down significantly. This is not a good sign for The Cat in the Hat's theatrical prospects. The film still has not earned back its budget, let alone hit its estimated break-even point of $225 million. The lack of profit recovery suggests that the studio may need to rely on secondary markets, such as streaming or home video, to recoup some of the $90 million investment.

Furthermore, The Cat in the Hat most likely only has a few weeks left in its run. Warner Bros. has scheduled their upcoming sci-fi tentpole Dune: Part Three for December 18. This date is the same day when Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday premieres. Those two massive releases will wipe out many holdover titles, most likely eliminating the Dr. Seuss movie's opportunity to keep climbing the charts or maintain its current screen count.

The convergence of a $90 million budget, a $225 million break-even target, and a rapid decline in theater availability paints a grim picture for this adaptation. With the holiday season over and major blockbusters arriving in December, the financial window for The Cat in the Hat is closing. Warner Bros. now faces the reality of managing a high-profile failure within the new Skydance conglomerate structure. The film's performance serves as a cautionary tale about the risks associated with big-budget animated adaptations in a crowded marketplace.