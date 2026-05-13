The CAT 6 Mini: A must-have tracker for every cat owner

Tractive Smart Tracker, the Tractive CAT 6 Mini is a collar tracker designed for cats weighing 3-8kg. It offers real-time location tracking, location history, smart health monitoring, and early health alerts. The battery lasts up to seven days, and the collar includes bright LEDs and a ringtone feature, allowing you to detect it easily even in low visibility conditions.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more There's one thing every cat owner will be able to tell you - the cat is the boss.

Unlike dogs, they're not obedient, and we find ourselves vying for their love rather than the other way around. And with the majority of cat owners in the UK allowing their cats to roam freely outside, we often don't know what kind of mischief they're out doing, whether it's catching birds, getting into scuffs, or even cheekily getting fed by another house. That's why the Tractive CAT 6 Mini is proving such an essential for cat owners everywhere





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Cat Tracker Cat Collar Tracker Cat Safety Gadget GPS Tracking Smart Health Monitoring

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