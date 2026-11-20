I better caveat this column by saying I know there are very bad men out there capable of doing truly evil things to women.

I better caveat this column by saying I know there are very bad men out there capable of doing truly evil things to women.found guilty of drugging his wifeWomen are far more likely than men to be killed by their partners.

They’re far more likely to be victims of domestic abuse, sexual offences and stalking. Metropolitan Police commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, tried to quantify the threat two years ago when he declared: “You’ve got millions of men in the country who pose a risk to women and children at some level.

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” He was relying on a national study suggesting there are up to four million perpetrators ofIf that is truly the case, then mustn’t we also accept that the vast majority of men – that is to say, the other 30 million – aren’t dangerous abusers? Because I’m not quite sure the Shirley Valentinesque “all men are potential rapists” narrative is serving either sex particularly well right now.cheery conversations about toxic masculinity , homelessness and male suicide.

The Government announced it would hold the first-ever Men and Boys Summit to address Neet figures and the “lack of male agency”. These are serious issues and deserve as much attention as violence against women and girls. But shouldn’t we start by ending the casual demonisation of men that has been going on for years? Just as there are women who give the sisterhood a bad name, so too are there men who tar the brotherhood.

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But the truth is that most men are good guys, not bad. I say this as someone brought up by a strong father and with two older brothers who genuinely made me the woman I am today. I say this as a woman promoted in my career by men. I say this as a woman married to a man who has supported me every step of the way.

There is a great deal to love about men and I do, generally, love them. As a mother of a 16-year-old son and two daughters, aged 18 and 13, I’m worried this is too easily forgotten as society obsesses over a minority of wrong ’uns.and spend hours discussing weirdos like Brand, we’re missing a far more important and pressing story: young men’s seemingThis month, the Centre for Social Justice think tank released .

It is a startling report which produced a shocking headline: 25-year-old men in Britain are now 26 times more likely to live with their mother than a wife. It found men aged 20 to 34 were more likely still to live at home with their parents than women of the same age and that marriage rates for men in their early 20s had fallen by a staggering 97 per cent over the last half century.reported that 600,000 women would “miss out” on motherhood because of social pressures, including the growing reluctance of men to settle down.

Yes, rising housing costs, and uncertainty about career and finances play a role. But it’s not hard to do the maths, here. If the marriage rate falls, so does the birth rate. This is problematic on several levels.

UK fertility has fallen to approximately 1.4 children per woman, well below the 2.1 replacement rate. Without immigration, theover the next 50 years if current trends persist. This week, demographer Paul Morland warned that as a consequence, white Britons could become a minority in the UK by the early 2060s. This will force societal change on a scale beyond all comprehension.

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It will put pressure on pensions, welfare and the workforce. It will reduce the number of young men available to serve in the military – a legitimate concern in the current climate. Because that’s the thing about blokes. Women joke they’re domestically useless but they do come in rather handy when it comes to fighting wars.

They’re useful when it comes to leading businesses, building things, fixing stuff, drilling for oil, oh, and procreation. I’m not sure of the right way to encourage men to keep doing what they do best. But I do know that making them paranoid about starting relationships with women – let alone having sex with them – is not it. To be clear: rape is rape.

Sexual assault is sexual assault. Neither should ever be excused or minimised. But consensual sex between adults is not the problem. Nor is displaying classically male traits.

There is nothing wrong with men being courageous, resilient and self-reliant. There is nothing wrong with leadership, initiative, or the desire to take responsibility and provide for a family. Stoicism and protectiveness are not defects. Masculinity is not, by definition, toxic. The real failure, here, is refusing to tell the difference.