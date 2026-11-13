The Cast of 'Yellowjackets' Goes Edgy for the Season 4 Premiere

Christina Ricci and Sophie Tatcher led the red carpet on Wednesday night.

” Season Four premiere red carpet was abuzz with corseted gowns, metallic finishes and dramatic cutout silhouettes from the drama series’ cast. Christina Ricci,and more led the fashion showcase on Wednesday night at the Paramount Lot in Los Angeles, with the rest of the series’ stars making statements of their own for the show’s fourth and final season.

From suited styles courtesy of Melanie Lynskey to runway finds from Sammi Hanratty, WWD breaks down the highlights from the “Yellowjackets” Season Four premiere.. The design featured a strapless fitted bodice with a draped skirt and slit at the front. Ricci was styled by Cristina Ehrlich. Melanie Lynskey did suited styling with a playful boudoir element.

Also read Yellowjackets Season 4 Premiere Stuns Fans at Paramount Lot Homecoming Event

The Emmy Award-nominated actress wore a silky satin, subtly polka-dotted long-sleeve jacket and wide-leg trouser set by Tom Ford with a pair of platform, peep-toe pumps and a black lace corseted top. Lynskey was styled by Misha Rudolph. Sophie Nélisse brought metallic silver to the carpet on Wednesday night. The actress wore a sleeveless gown with a high neckline and mostly fitted silhouette with a flowing skirt.

The actress was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, who also works with Lainey Wilson and Janelle Monáe.design. The actress wore a velvety black gown with embroidery on one side of the skirt. Cutouts beneath the bust and a plunging neckline added to the drama, along with a shawl over Thatcher’s shoulders. The actress was styled by Turner Turner.

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Sammi Hanratty wore a dress by Bibhu Mohapatra. The runway find brought a dose of drama to the red carpet, with a sculpted silhouette that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. Contrasting fabric created dynamic tension between the beaded and gem-encrusted bodice and the skirt.

“Yellowjackets” follows a high school girls soccer team who, after a plane crash, find themselves stranded in the Canadian wilderness. The series follows the present-day survivors as their story unfolds in the past. The fourth and final season of “Yellowjackets” arrives Nov. 20 on Paramount+.

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