Season 3 pulls from the third novel in Rick Riordan's bestselling series, The Titan's Curse.

Two high-stakes rescue missions. Two different prophecies. The future of Olympus at stake. The highly anticipated Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 premieres Friday on Disney + and Hulu.

Our Alicia Vitarelli sat down with the stars on the set of the show's Mount Olympus, which happens to be the top of the Empire State Building in New York City, for a first look at what's in store.

Also read Percy Jackson Season 3 Premieres Friday, November 20 on Disney+ and Hulu

"It's a huge season, I think, for us all," says Tamara Smart, who plays Thalia Grace. "There is loss and love and laughter, and it's such a multifaceted season that you're going to walk away with all of the emotions. "Here, Percy is racing to rescue Annabeth after she's captured by the forces of Kronos.

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"This is just like a darker season, and it really does feel like the stakes are much higher as well," says Charlie Bushnell, who plays Luke Castellan. "Things are really getting real, and we just keep getting closer to the prophecy. "2 hours ago"I'll just say I think Percabeth is a big thing," says Leah Sava Jeffries, who plays Annabeth Chase. "This show gave me a place," says Scobell.

"I kind of found the same thing that Percy was looking for at the beginning of the series, which is really cool. "Levi Chrisopulos was a fan of the show, and now he's starring in it as Nico di Angelo. Smart has two words for this new season: "Electrifying. And sad. "