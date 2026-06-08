The Casper Reboot Will Bring Nostalgia With an Edgy Twist

Disney+ is working on a live-action reboot series of Casper the Friendly Ghost, which will bring a new type of nostalgia to the platform. The series will be a modern update on the classic ghost story with a dark edge, much like Netflix's Wednesday spin-off on the Addams Family.

Disney+ is finally getting a new genre with its upcoming live-action reboot series of Casper the Friendly Ghost. The project, set to be written by Rob Letterman and Hilary Winston , directed by Letterman and also executive produced by Steven Spielberg , will be a reboot series inspired by the friendly, lovable character that first debuted onscreen a whopping 81 years ago in 1945.

The series will bring a new type of nostalgia to the platform, filling in a gap Disney+ desperately needed. The reboot could become Disney+'s biggest hit to date with a recognizable, cross-generational series outside the Marvel and Star Wars loop. The series will be a modern update on the classic ghost story with a dark edge, much like Netflix's Wednesday spin-off on the Addams Family.

By doing so, the series will not only become Wednesday's replacement on a new streaming service, but will be following a formula and tone that has proven to work. The first season of Wednesday, which premiered on November 23, 2022, was the streaming giant's most successful release of all-time, generating over 252 million views in the first 91 days of release. If the Casper reboot series were to even get close to that number, it would be an all-around hit.

The series will appeal to multiple audiences, including fans of the 1995 live-action movie Casper, starring Christina Ricci, and younger viewers who might get to know Casper for the very first time in the series. With that, the reboot could become Disney+'s biggest hit to date with a recognizable, cross-generational series outside the Marvel and Star Wars loop.

The series will be a modern update on the classic ghost story with a dark edge, much like Netflix's Wednesday spin-off on the Addams Family. By doing so, the series will not only become Wednesday's replacement on a new streaming service, but will be following a formula and tone that has proven to work





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Disney+ Casper The Friendly Ghost Live-Action Reboot Series Rob Letterman Hilary Winston Steven Spielberg Nostalgia Cross-Generational Series Marvel Star Wars

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cliffhanger Streaming Free on Pluto Ahead of RebootThe classic thriller Cliffhanger, starring Sylvester Stallone as mountain rescue climber Gabe Walker, is available to stream for free on Pluto this month. The film follows Walker as he is drawn into a deadly heist after criminals lose stolen money in the Rocky Mountains. This comes ahead of an upcoming reboot starring Pierce Brosnan and Lily James.

Read more »

Gremlins 3 Confirmed: No Reboot as Columbus and Spielberg Lead SequelGremlins 3 is officially moving forward with Christopher Columbus writing and directing and Steven Spielberg as executive producer, set for a November 2027 release. A reboot is unlikely due to Columbus's control, ensuring the sequel builds on the original films.

Read more »

Chad Stahelski's Highlander Reboot with Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe Excites FansHenry Cavill stars as Connor MacLeod alongside Russell Crowe as Ramirez in the Highlander reboot directed by Chad Stahelski, with a star-studded cast and a $180 million budget. The article also highlights Cavill's 2019 flop Night Hunter and includes a quiz about action hero partners.

Read more »

Sega wants Virtua Fighter Crossroads to be more than just another fighting gameVirtua Fighter Crossroads isn’t an outright reboot of Sega’s biggest fighting series.

Read more »