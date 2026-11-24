A semi-retired resident in the Sunbelt seeks advice on setting boundaries with a demanding former guest who expects free lodging and tour guiding. The author's proposed solution of using a white lie is critiqued as unsustainable, with the recommendation that kind directness is more effective for maintaining long-distance friendships without inviting further pressure.

I am semi-retired and live in the Sunbelt, which has become attractive for a self-inviting, pushy and demanding wintertime guest. Normally, I enjoy hosting guests anytime.

But after not enjoying one particular guest’s visits twice for multiple reasons, I definitely want to set boundaries. I do hope to maintain a casual long-distance friendship. This person doesn’t drive and would expect me to be their exclusive tour guide, even if they stayed at a hotel. I suspect free lodgings and transportation are their goal.

Also read Former NYPD detective ordered held without bail in George Washington Bridge shooting case

What is your opinion on my following solution? I simply tell this person that I am not inviting guests at this time. If pressed for details, I simply say it’s a private matter. I see the logic in your solution.

A white lie like this, in theory, spares the snowbird’s ego and saves you from a more awkward or in-depth conversation. There are certainly times when a, let’s say, judicious deployment of the truth is the path of least resistance. But I find that lies, even the simplest ones, have the rangy tenacity of English ivy, spreading far beyond where they’re planted and resisting containment. You write that your friend is pushy and demanding.

Advertisement

So, it seems unlikely that this person would take “it’s a personal matter” as a final answer. Wouldn’t they more likely ask a bunch of follow-up questions? And wouldn’t the attempts to answer those questions while still holding your boundary lead to more white lies? It’s also possible that even if you manage to resist disclosing what this personal matter is, they could find out that you did invite others to visit and the fib would be for naught.

Kind directness is going to be your best bet here. You don’t have to go into all your reasons, but it will be more helpful to say, “Although you came last year, I’m not able to host you this year.

” Your no should be enough but if they push, you can either say that you’d rather not debate it and you’d appreciate it if they would drop it, or you can tell the truth: “I appreciate your friendship but the last visit caused some problems for me and I want to preserve our friendship by avoiding future issues. ”Three years ago, I found my biological father. I never knew about him.

I always believed the man my mother was married to was my biological father. I must admit as I got older, I became suspicious, only because I didn’t really look like my mother or any of my siblings. So, I decided to do an Ancestry DNA test. I found one relative that led me to him.

I learned that there are other children. I reached out to one of them, and I was rejected once they learned who I was. I eventually reached out to him. I’ll just say we spoke briefly once, and he said we’ll meet and talk.

Advertisement

It never happened and I never spoke to him again. After all this time, should I reach out to him again, or should I just let it go? There are other children I didn’t reach out to because of the rejection. What are your thoughts?

I’m sorry you were treated this way. The answer lies in whether there’s something else you want from him or want to tell him. This is complicated, of course, by the very natural desire to want to just have any relationship at all with a father. So, I understand the pull to keep trying.

However, after getting such an unkind and brusque treatment, it may help to be a little more self-protective and pragmatic. Ask yourself if it will help you to express something to him, to close a chapter in your life, or to ask a question.

You may find that the desire to reach out is a one-way street, meaning you may not really want a conversation, but you do have something you need to get off your chest, good, bad or neutral. In that case, it might be helpful and cathartic to write a letter. Try to do a couple drafts. The first draft of a letter like this is helpful for you.

It will be your chance to put anything and everything on the page and then decide what of that you actually want to share and what you just needed to get out. Perhaps you’ll find that you still want to have a relationship with him, despite his behavior. That’s fine, too. But it will help to manage your expectations a bit by thinking about what kind of relationship this person may actually be capable of offering you. It’s fine to decide that’s not what you want.