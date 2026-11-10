We have lived long enough in the algorithmic universe to say it definitively: Life needs curation, and that job needs to be done by a human being. We can help.

We have lived long enough in the algorithmic universe to say it definitively: Life needs curation, and that job needs to be done by a human being.

I have always known this, because I am a youngest sibling. I have two brothers, eight and nine-and-a-half years ahead of me. The older is more cautious, the younger is more creative, and I don’t want to call their senses of humor sarcastic, but if you want to see me have a panic attack, pay me a compliment. They have big opinions, and they say them loudly, which was great when I was young and wanted guidance.

Also read Louisiana Reports 10 Acanthamoeba Infections Including One Fatal Brain Case Since 2024

When one brought the Clash’sI consumed this music mostly on the big-tech gadget of the time: the Sony Walkman. A personal stereo was a little isolating, which was the draw: Slide those foam headphones on and you could bump your own soundtrack anywhere—except the dinner table; brothers and parents agreed that retreating into your own world at family time was rude. Such etiquette feels quaint now, as we each openly scroll our way through dinner.

Today, the first two-year-old to be pacified with an iPad in 2010 is in college. We are decades into communal lives in individual bubbles, and the results are mixed. The algorithms give us more of what they know we want, until our tastes and beliefs stagnate. The democracy of social media eliminated gatekeepers, and now the castle is overrun with Philistines.

Advertisement

So the world is realizing that we need big brothers again. Several notable books have recently called attention to the problem, fromYet there are some things you can tell about a person just by looking at them, and one is whether they have big brothers.

There’s a level of nerve that comes from someone having tested the limits for you, an easy hand-me-down sophistication, grit that comes from life with people who have been here a little longer and seen a little more. There are still big brothers in this world; you just need to know where to look. And now you do: ConsiderA big brother has forever been the fast pass to good taste. Go ahead: Read on and cut the line.