This article examines the growing trend of gratitude practices, from journals to apps, while highlighting arguments from a Wall Street Journal column that suggests gratitude can become performative or toxic. It explores the concept of anti-gratitude journaling as a counter-movement to toxic positivity, which denies negative experiences, and questions whether forced thankfulness helps or hinders authentic emotional processing.

If you have ever watched the ultimate survivalist reality show "Alone," you know the scene: a contestant has been dropped into harsh wilderness and is, apart from their cameras and basic gear, completely alone.

They may not have eaten anything but a handful of berries for several days when they finally kill an animal or catch a fish. As they prepare to enjoy the meal, their first protein and fat in days, they cannot seem to help themselves, gushing thanks to the unwilling prey: “Thank you, thank you, thank you. ” As a country, we are entering a season of thankfulness.

Also read ICJ Myanmar Genocide Ruling Implications for Gaza Case Analysis

This week, at tables all over America, families and friends will gather and honor a long-standing tradition. Just before the turkey and potatoes go around, the people will go around and acknowledge things for which they are thankful: health, a promotion at work, the birth of a grandchild, the Browns’ defense. For some, this is a once-a-year exercise in gratitude. Others strive to practice thankfulness regularly, and for them, there are many tools to assist.

Walk the aisles at Target or HomeGoods and you will find all types of gratitude journals. One can tune in to gratitude podcasts and even download gratitude apps . All good, right? Some say no, and they may have a point.

Advertisement

In a Wall Street Journal column from 2024 entitled “The Case for Being Ungrateful,” Elizabeth Bernstein wrote that sometimes gratitude can be “performative” or even toxic if it keeps us from acknowledging things that are, in fact, wrong. She profiles the practice of “anti-gratitude” journaling in which one writes down all the things they are ungrateful for – car repairs, weight gain, being let down by a friend. Performative gratitude fakes or exaggerates the good.

Think of all the #blessed hashtags and LinkedIn posts that read “honored and humbled to announce... . ” Toxic positivity denies the bad, insisting that the glass is always half full and every cloud has a silver lining. Anyone who has been told “At least he didn’t suffer” in a hospital hallway knows how hollow this can sound.

Neither approach to gratitude is wise. Nearly 2,000 years ago, the apostle Paul urged the Thessalonians to “give thanks in all circumstances” . Notice the preposition:all circumstances. Paul never asks us to be grateful for the cancer, the car wreck or the betrayal.

Rather, he calls for a habit of gratitude amid them. , people who jotted down a few things they were grateful for each week reported more optimism and better sleep than those who listed their hassles. Researchers at Ohio State,: writing a thank-you letter and reading it aloud to the recipient produced the biggest boost of any tested, though it faded within months. This medicine is cheap and has no side effects.

As a physician, I’d prescribe it liberally with plenty of refills. Which brings me back to the wilderness. The instinct of the contestants on "Alone" to thank their supper is right, and I affirm their urge to express gratitude. Something had to die so they could live.

But their thankfulness feels incomplete, because no one is there to receive it. Not even the animal. I don’t know the hearts of "Alone" contestants, but I think of what G.K. Chesterton wrote in "St. Francis of Assisi," quoting the poet Dante Gabriel Rossetti: “The worst moment for the atheist is when he is really thankful and has nobody to thank.

Advertisement

” Christians believe the unimaginable: that the Creator-God entered creation as a baby, born to poor young parents and laid in a humble manger. Later, he would give his life so that we might have abundant, eternal spiritual life. If that’s true, how much more reason do we have to give thanks? And to whom?

In a telling story from the gospel of Luke, Jesus once healed 10 lepers, but only one returned to give thanks. The Samaritan saw that his skin was cleansed, came back and threw himself at Jesus’ feet, and praised God in a loud voice. Jesus said to him, “Rise and go; your faith has made you well,” and the Greek word here translated “well” can also mean “saved” or “made whole.

” All 10 had clean skin; only one received complete wholeness. There is something about expressing thanks that leads to fullness, flourishing, joy. C.S. Lewis captured this insight beautifully in "Reflections on the Psalms," writing, “I think we delight to praise what we enjoy because the praise not merely expresses butPalliative care physicians understand this better than most.

In "The Four Things That Matter Most," Dr. Ira Byock writes that the dying and their loved ones need to say four things to one another: Please forgive me. I forgive you. I love you. Thank you.

They give thanksThis Thanksgiving, may our instincts be like those of the Samaritan leper. Join me this week in an exercise beyond just a last-minute table go-around. I am going to write a letter thanking someone and then read the letter aloud to that person. And I will direct my deepest thanks where it belongs: to the Giver of every good gift.the author of the Beacon Journal's monthly Beyond the White Coat series. He lives in Kent and can be reached at