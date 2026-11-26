This game is one that will live on forever in every Panthers fan's memories for all the right reasons. It had two triumphant returns from injury. It had fights.

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 25: Sam Bennett #9 of the Florida Panthers celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena on November 25, 2026 in Sunrise, Florida.

| Getty Images This game is one that will live on forever in every Panthers fan's memories for all the right reasons. It had two triumphant returns from injury. It had fights. It had lots of goals and great goal-tending.

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It had another milestone accomplishment for this incredibly special team. Let's look into the highlights of the Panthers 5-3 win that gave Florida Panthers teammates and fans alike a lot to be thankful for. Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand made their return to Amerant Bank Arena Wednesday night.