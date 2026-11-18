Clark's ascension has been something to watch.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after scoring Saturday, July 18, 2026, during the second half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Indiana Fever defeated the New York Liberty, 108-88. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect. It's a phrase that's been thrown around in media circles since Clark was drafted No.1 overall in 2024. The Indiana Fever were the lucky team to end up with Clark's services and it's only skyrocketed their growth as an organization.has grown the WNBA as a whole.

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Since 2024, the league has enjoyed substantial television ratings and a major spike in revenue. It's evident in ticket sales alone, as it's a pretty hefty price to get in the door whenever Clark is in town to play. It doesn't matter, as arenas are packed every time Clark and the Fever take the floor. Her brand has grown so large, that every single Fever game in 2026 were nationally televised.

The amount of eyes her games draw alone trump any other WNBA game. Even if naysayers want to deny it, the truth of the matter is that Clark is the main catalyst as to why the league has the type of success its enjoying currently. Sure, there's been great players before her. There will be great players after her.

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However, Clark's arrival began a shift in women's sports that the WNBA has never seen, its first true global superstar. The clue: "The Indiana Fever's No.1 draft pick in 2024, she's had a great "effect" on women's basketball.

" Clark, who now is set to enter her fourth season, is coming off of a career year in 2026. After an injury-riddled 2025, Clark came back in a huge way with 22.3 points, 8.3 assists and 4 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field. What's next for Clark and the Fever? It starts with hiring a new general manager, as former Amber Cox was fired.

As they search for a new head of basketball operations, whoever is in charge has to put an emphasis on their driving force: Clark. Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark talks to guard Lexie Hull and forward Aliyah Boston during the third quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There's solid pieces in place for Clark as well, as her tandem with Aliyah Boston has made it virtually unstoppable from an opposing defensive standpoint. Clark may be losing her partner in the backcourt, as Kelsey Mitchell Clark also helped the Fever to a franchise record 28 wins in 2026. Unfortunately, it resulted in a first round exit to the Las Vegas Aces.

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Regardless, the Caitlin Clark Effect is still in full effect and has no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Andrew Parsaud covers the WNBA and the Indiana Fever for On SI. With a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and media from Penn State, he also specializes in digital content creation. Caitlin Clark and the Fever are now where his passion and expertise meet.