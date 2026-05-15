The Caffeinated Cart: A Coffee Shop Pop-Up in Pasadena, California

The Caffeinated Cart is a coffee pop-up run by Pablomanuel Maldonado, located in Pasadena. Despite some initial difficulties, he successfully transitioned from full-time work to serving coffee full-time and has since built a strong community.

This story is free to read because readers choose to support LAist. In Pasadena, Pablomanuel Maldonado, owner of the Caffeinated Cart, puts the finishing touches on different drinks.

He has a Latin-inspired signature coffee and focuses on small touches as well as community. With Instagram collaboration, he started selling bottled lattes and ran pop-ups. After permission issues with the Health Department, he stopped in Long Beach but eventually went to Pasadena with love from the community. He is praised for affordable and welcomed service





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Coffee Shops Pop-Ups Community Latin-Inspired Coffee

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