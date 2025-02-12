The C-Walk: A Dance Caught Between Gang Roots and Teenage Freedom

The C-walk, a popular tiptoe dance among teenagers, has sparked controversy due to its origins in the Crips gang. While some school administrators ban it from campus, teenagers argue it's a harmless form of self-expression and a way to stay out of trouble. The debate raises questions about censorship, cultural appropriation, and the complex relationship between gang culture and mainstream society.

The C-walk, a tiptoe dance often likened to 'hopscotch on crack,' has taken the nation by storm among teenagers. This solo performance dance, typically executed to high-energy hip-hop and rap music, has sparked alarm among school administrators. Due to its origins in a notorious street gang, the Crips, some institutions in Los Angeles are taking drastic measures, banning it from school gatherings like proms and parties.

The name 'C' is believed to be an acronym for 'Crips,' with the foot movements allegedly spelling out the gang name.School principals, like Isaac Hammond of Crenshaw High School, express concerns about the dance's potential to glamorize gang life and incite retaliation from rival gangs, such as the Bloods. Even though most teenagers engaging in the C-walk are not affiliated with any gang, Hammond has implemented a ban on the dance within school premises and at this year's prom. Several other Los Angeles high schools, including Manual Arts and Washington Preparatory, have echoed this stance, issuing warnings or even suspensions if the dance leads to confrontations. Hammond emphasizes the potential danger, stating that students engaging in the C-walk could face serious harm or even death, depending on the context.However, despite these warnings, no concrete evidence links the C-walk to any violent incidents at these schools. Law enforcement officials have not reported any significant violence directly attributed to the dance. Teenagers familiar with the dance's origins acknowledge that it was popularized by the Crips a decade ago, but they argue that it will only lead to trouble if performed in the wrong neighborhood while displaying gang hand signals. For many teenagers, the C-walk is a form of fun and self-expression, a way to showcase their mastery of its intricate moves, similar to their favorite rap stars. They view the ban imposed by school administrators as an overreaction, believing that the dance is harmless and a way to stay out of trouble.G'Angelo Glover, a 17-year-old student at Washington Prep, practices the C-walk with his dance competition group after school. He believes the dance is not a problem and that everyone participates in it. Kaylen Pandy, a 14-year-old student at Crozier Middle School in Inglewood, shares a similar sentiment, emphasizing that most students consider it a regular dance and a way to avoid trouble on the streets. Erran Daniels, a 16-year-old student at Manual Arts High in South-Central Los Angeles, acknowledges the potential for trouble associated with the dance despite having no gang affiliations. She admits that it requires a lot of footwork but emphasizes the need to be mindful of those who might be offended.The C-walk's suppression is part of a broader trend among school administrators nationwide who have banned various dance moves deemed inappropriate during prom season. Grinding, 'freakin'' and other sexually suggestive dance moves have been outlawed in schools across California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, D.C., and other states. Some Los Angeles schools have even prohibited walking canes, a popular accessory for boys, due to concerns about their potential use as weapons. Music containing obscenities or sexually explicit lyrics has also been banned by most schools. For instance, Upper Darby High School in Philadelphia and Manual Arts High have prohibited songs like 'Thong Song' and 'Back That Thang Up' due to their controversial lyrics.The C-walk, primarily popular among African American teenagers, presents a unique challenge due to its ambiguity. Unlike overtly provocative dances, the C-walk is not immediately offensive, and many adults struggle to differentiate it from other hip-hop moves, such as the clown walk, old man walk, toe walk, Carlton walk, heel to toe, and Harlem shake. Furthermore, the dance's history remains largely unknown to many adults.Anne Schwab, assistant principal of Carson High School, acknowledges the difficulty in identifying the C-walk as a gang-related dance. She states that it simply appears as skipping and that teachers have even found it amusing. Schwab confirms that the dance has not been banned at her school because it is considered a passing trend. She believes that teenagers engage in any activity to gain attention.David Upshal, co-author of 'The Hip-Hop Years, a History of Rap,' argues that attempts to suppress the C-walk are akin to efforts to ban Elvis Presley for his provocative attire and dance moves. Like rock 'n' roll, hip-hop music has often been blamed for 'moral degradation.' Upshal points out that even seemingly innocent dance moves like Chubby Checker's twist in the early 1960s were met with disapproval by some adults, yet embraced by teenagers as a form of rebellion and coolness. He emphasizes that 'forbidden' cultures, like those of gangs, often find their way into mainstream culture, becoming less harmful in the process. Upshal cites examples of how hip-hop culture, which has roots in gang culture, has influenced fashion and language.Nevertheless, some insist that the C-walk must be taken seriously, particularly in Los Angeles, due to its gang association. Despite the debate, the C-walk continues to be a popular dance among teenagers, sparking discussions about censorship, cultural appropriation, and the evolution of dance trends





