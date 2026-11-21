York Road in Kings Heath has been included in the Time Out list of coolest streets in the world.

York Road in Kings Heath comes into its own in the summer months, with people lining the streets to enjoy its al-fresco vibe It's the Birmingham street packed with independent shops and restaurants, has a legendary pub on the corner and a unique vibe.

Time Out list of coolest streets in the worldGlobal entertainment magazine Time Out praised it for its "pub tables spilling across the street, colourful painted shop fronts and a buzzy community feel that's hard to come by in the city centre.

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" For Kings Heath resident Chloe Carpenter, who nominated the road for the accolade, it was the "fuzzy, community feel" that made it a hit, both among locals and visitors. Carpenter, who has lived in Kings Heath for the last nine years, said she noticed Time Out had been looking for UK communities outside of London. Her application included her thoughts on where to eat, drink and shop on the street, as well as a brief background on its history.

The renowned Hare & Hounds, a music venue and pub, has been pouring pints on the corner of York Road since 1907 and dates back to 1820.first place that Birmingham reggae band UB40 played and, along with the road's other music venues like Fletchers and Schooners, continues to keep the area's live scene bustling. The picnic benches that line the pedestrianised street in all sorts of weather give York Road its al-fresco vibe, where kids regularly play while adults catch up with friends and even get up and dance.

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Pete Bradbury has lived round the corner from York Road for 36 years and regularly enjoys what the street's hospitality businesses have to offer. He agreed it is the atmosphere that the residents and visitors create that make it one of the coolest streets. Megan Haywood, 22, who works at the The Hare & Hounds but grew up in Shirley, Solihull, said she noticed a real difference in the sense of community when she moved to the area.

"In the year I lived here I'd walk down the road, speak to 10 people and know who they all are, it's just very comfortable and welcoming," she said. The road hosts an annual pride event, Queens Heath, with comedian and resident Joe Lycett often among the crowdsWhile some residents welcomed the Low Traffic Neighbourhood with its creation of outdoor dining space and cycling friendly roads, others were left upset saying other roads had become "blocked" and turned into "a car park".

But the scheme has meant York Road can host community events including its own annual Pride event, where for one day Kings Heath becomes Queens Heath. Thousands of people, dressed in bright colours and doused in glitter, flood the street for the day of festivities.

A Pride march gets the jam-packed day under way, with performers later taking to the stage outside The Hare & Hounds pub, meanwhile a famous face can often be spotted among the crowds, as Celebrity Traitors star and Brum comedian Joe Lycett, is one of the organisers. Carpenter believes her nomination was "helped along" the mention of Lycett who lives nearby and often visits the The Hare & Hounds, which Time Out also named as the ninth best pub in the UK back in April.

Joe Cherry, who lives in nearby Stirchley, and regularly heads to the road said the street comes to life in the summer.

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" He credited the road's "London vibe" for its success and said on the long, light nights he often felt like he was in the capital but "without the hustle and bustle, and the price tag". Scarlet Elwell, 22, who also works at The Hare & Hounds, said it was different compared to Birmingham's other social areas, such as Digbeth.

Adrian Davenport and Jane Elsden are big fans of York Road, with Adrian calling for an arch to be built at one end of the road"like the one at the entrance to Carnaby Street" in London Adrian Davenport has lived in Kings Heath for more than 50 years and his partner Jane Elsden was born on what is now one of the world's coolest roads.

"According to my mom, I spent the first six months of my life in a little bedsit, or flat on York Road," Elsden said. Davenport said he had "always said they should have built a big arch here, like the one at the entrance to Carnaby Street in London".

John-Paul McCaughey, who owns Schooners, a craft beer bar on the road, said he was"over the moon" with the recognition John-Paul McCaughey, who owns Schooners, a craft beer bar on the road, joked it was normal to be compared to cities like Buenos Aires, Montreal and Bangkok. He hoped the recognition would bring more people to the area and called on those who had maybe not seen Birmingham as a "cool place" to give York Road a try. Follow BBC Birmingham on