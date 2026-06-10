The Business of Superfandom: A Conversation with Olivia Levin

Olivia Levin, a Taylor Swift super fan and the founder of a social media account, joins the show to discuss the nature and business of superfandom. She shares her insights on how the music business can better understand and work with superfans like her.

Taylor Swift is among the most powerful artists of her generation - and her fans, the Swifties, are among the most powerful fandoms. On this week's episode of Billboard On the Record, host Kristin Robinson explores the nature and business of superfandom with Olivia Levin , the New York Times best-selling author and founder of social media page.

Levin shares how she turned her page into a six-figure income, spanning ticketing, social media management, writing and brand deals. She also explains why Taylor Swift continues to inspire such loyalty with her listeners, why her re-recordings changed the game and what she thinks the music business gets wrong about superfans like her.

Levin believes that some people in the music business try to sell too much to super fans rather than making them a part of what the artist is doing, and that is something Taylor gets right every single time. Taylor Swift is known to have made time to connect with her fans, both online and in person. She famously stood for 13 hours during a meet and greet, taking no breaks because her fans weren't getting any breaks.

Taylor Swift is among the most impactful artists of her generation, and her fans, the Swifties, may be music's most impactful fandom. The music business has been impacted in various ways by Taylor Swift, including the awareness of catalog sales. Prior to her, many people outside the music industry were unaware of the importance of catalog sales. Today, Olivia Levin joins the show to discuss the nature and business of superfandom.

Levin is a Taylor Swift super fan and the founder of a social media account. She shares her insights on how the music business can better understand and work with superfans like her. Levin has turned her social media page into a six-figure income, spanning various areas such as ticketing, social media management, writing and brand deals.

Levin's expertise in the field of superfandom is evident in her book, where she explores the nature and business of superfandom with Taylor Swift as a case study. Levin's book provides valuable insights for the music business, helping them to better understand and work with superfans like her. Levin's expertise in the field of superfandom is evident in her book, where she explores the nature and business of superfandom with Taylor Swift as a case study.

Levin's book provides valuable insights for the music business, helping them to better understand and work with superfans like her. Levin's expertise in the field of superfandom is evident in her book, where she explores the nature and business of superfandom with Taylor Swift as a case study. Levin's book provides valuable insights for the music business, helping them to better understand and work with superfans like her





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