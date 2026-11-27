While governments debate the shift from fossil fuels, businesses are finding ways to cut fuel use, costs and emissions.

The failure of COP31, the annual U.N. climate conference, to reach an overarching pact has underlined how divided governments remain over the future of fossil fuels.

The summit, which ended in Antalya, Turkey, on November 22, was marked by disagreements over climate finance and the pace of the energy transition. For industries such as shipping, mining and construction, moving away from conventional energy sources presents practical and financial challenges. Replacing existing equipment is expensive, while alternative fuels such as biodiesel and hydrotreated vegetable oil are not yet practical or readily available everywhere.

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Against this backdrop, companies are looking for ways to reduce fuel consumption and emissions from the engines, vehicles and machinery they already operate. That has created a market for technologies promising to make conventional fuels perform more efficiently. Fuel Efficiency Market Fuel additives are an established industry, with major chemical suppliers such as BASF, Innospec and Lubrizol developing products to help fuel burn more efficiently, keep engines in good condition and reduce the build-up of residue.