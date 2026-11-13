Beauty Advent Calendars Face Scrutiny Over Value as Holiday Sales Hit $40.2 Million

Beauty advent calendars generated $40.2 million in fourth-quarter sales last year, up 33 percent, but disappointing unboxings and high prices are prompting consumers to question their value this holiday season.

Beauty advent calendars generated 40.2 million dollars in the fourth quarter last year, up 33 percent from the previous year, according to data from Circana.

This holiday season, one-third of consumers report plans to buy beauty as a gift, Circana research shows, but they are being intentional with their purchases and prioritizing affordable alternatives, making the value proposition key. Recent unboxing videos on TikTok have intensified scrutiny. Dior's 3,500-dollar calendar drew attention four years ago after it was revealed to be filled mostly with miniature products and trinkets some consumers said they had previously received free with purchase.

Also read SKIMS and P.Louise Face Backlash Over Expensive Advent Calendars

An Insider advent calendar was criticized for costing 2,500 loyalty points and containing mostly small tools and tchotchkes. This year, a calendar that included only a compact mirror, three key chains, two bra straps and a small assortment of hair accessories, priced at 148 dollars, left customers asking why. The pricing element does matter, said Allison Collins, cofounder and managing director of The Consumer Collective.

If I buy an advent calendar and I am willing to spend 300 dollars, truly am I getting 300 dollars worth of stuff or more than that? And does that also help build my affinity for the brand because I feel like they followed through on what was advertised? Consumers are picking and choosing and trading off, Collins said. People are trying to figure out the right system for them to have the beauty result they want within their budget.

A negative unboxing video, according to Lucie Greene, founder of trend forecasting and brand strategy consultancy Light Years, can make or break this decision. People have a clear understanding of business machinations, marketing, claims and tactics and are becoming a lot more critical of what is being sold to them, and by whom, Greene said. Advent calendars worked for a while but have almost become emblematic of a problem and excessive consumption, Greene continued.

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They have been parodied by critics of the Skims launch in memes showing creators, or regular TikTok users, comically impersonating slapdash packing, or comparing products inside to cheap drugstore items. The unboxing has become a taunting meme. It is either delight or disappointment, added Cassie Cowman, cofounder of beauty advisory firm View From 32. There is no neutral ground.

Initially, advent calendars were viewed as surprise and delight, and maybe a sampling and acquisition play, but now it is more of a content game: the visibility of some of these calendars and how they are talked about in the zeitgeist. As a result, Collins believes consumers will gravitate more toward gift sets this season. It gives the element of control a little bit more to the consumer, she said.

In a time where many people are being quite careful about their spending, I could actually see money flowing here a little bit more. If the economy were a bit more stable, advent calendars may have had a couple years left in them. But because this year in particular has been tough with the gas prices, I do not know that this is where we are going to see meaningful money come in.

Consumers Seek Quality And Value

Still, for those in the advent calendar game, producing a quality offering this holiday season is essential. On a functional level, including a full-size product can go a long way, Collins said. Daily Mail beauty editor Claire Coleman, who has more than 20 years of experience, and beauty writer Antonia Lenon dissected offerings from some of the biggest brands and carried out forensic calculations to see how they stack up.

To work out what the contents of each calendar were worth, they looked at the recommended retail price of the products and, where they were not sold in a standard retail size, calculated a price based on the price per milliliter or gram of the full-sized product. Discrepancies between the brands figures and theirs might come from different calculation methods. They then calculated how much more than the selling price the contents were worth as a percentage.

John Lewis Calendar Wins Value

Using this metric, there was one very clear winner: John Lewis beauty advent calendar. Boots 24 Days of Luxe Advent Calendar costs 150 pounds. M and S drew inspiration from the candy cane for its advent calendar, with a pink and burgundy striped exterior. The interior has a similar color scheme, although the drawings on some of the drawers take inspiration from beauty products rather than Christmas.

For value add, there is no doubt this is a winner, and it has a strong mix of revered beauty names including Estee Lauder, Clinique, Benefit, bareMinerals, Color Wow, ESPA, Aveda and Floral Street. There is a decent spread of makeup, body care and fragrance too, and at this price it is a great combination of established beauty brands alongside products you might not otherwise have tried.

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For a brand that makes so much noise about sustainability, it is a pity there are not more full sizes in here. Antonia would have liked to have seen one of the more recently launched M and S Studio perfumes rather than two from their Discover range. The contents of one calendar have been handpicked by a group of beauty experts working with LookFantastic, and the selection reflects that considered approach.

Expect familiar names including Laura Mercier, Laneige, Medik8, MAC and Color Wow. The packaging is festive without being overcomplicated: a red exterior opens to reveal a burgundy interior. The box itself is enormous, one of the biggest trialed. UKLash lash serum, Clinique moisturiser and Laura Mercier Translucent Powder are especially handy to keep in your handbag for quick touch-ups before and during Christmas parties to help keep makeup looking fresh.

John Lewis Offers Generous Products

Claire says overall this is a total winner for her, but if she is being picky, she would have liked to see a bit more fragrance in there as well. John Lewis has seriously upped its game with this year's calendar. Across 41 products, there is a grown-up mix of skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance, plus the FOREO UFO 3 Mini. The packaging delivers on festive vibes without tipping into tacky or twee.

The midnight blue box has a hand-painted design, featuring baubles and small gold stars, and is fully recyclable. Claire notes that 23 full-size products is a generous offering and says those skincare and body care products give this one the edge over competitors. There are some classics in here that I have used for years, she says.

The L Occitane Almond Shower Oil followed by Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse will leave even the driest winter skin feeling baby soft and smelling amazing, while the Grown Alchemist hand cream will do the same for hands. Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant is a gentle exfoliator that even sensitive skin can use, and almost everyone will benefit from Medik8 hydration-boosting B5 serum. As a skincare fan, it is disappointing not to see an SPF in there, Claire says.

Antonia adds that while the spread is good, she would like to have seen more eye and brow makeup. Packaging on another calendar is on the minimalist side, with an exterior featuring a pastel botanical design inspired by Victorian tradition. On the inside, the calendar is white with a gold snowflake and starry cloud detailing. It feels like there is something for everyone in this calendar, which might mean you want to regift some of the contents.

For example, products like the Byoma cleanser, Sol de Janeiro and Paula Choice Retinoid treatment are included. For Claire it is the makeup that she would not be sharing. The Vieve primer, the By Terry brightening primer, and the Summer Fridays lip balm are going straight on my face, she says. With only one mascara, albeit the super luxe Westman Atelier, it is relatively light on eye products, and they would have loved to have seen some fragrance too.

Cult Beauty Calendar Lacks Fragrance

There is none at all, despite some great perfume brands available on Cult. Clive Christian Original Collection No1 Feminine Parfum is among the offerings. Housed in a striking purple calendar with red flowers and a festive little robin, the doors open to reveal drawers in classic Fortnum and Mason turquoise.