The 'Burbs Season 2 Cast Updates: RJ Cyler Promoted to Series Regular

The 'Burbs Season 2 casting news reveals RJ Cyler promotion and new recurring guest stars Daniel Ezra, Retta, and Vincent Kartheiser join the cast alongside Elizabeth Hurley.

Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall remain the central figures in the upcoming second season of The Burbs, a television adaptation of the 1989 horror comedy film. The series follows the couple who reluctantly moves into the husband's childhood home. Their quiet suburban life is disrupted when a new neighbor arrives, uncovering dark secrets and introducing deadly threats to the cul-de-sac.

RJ Cyler Promotion To Series Regular

RJ Cyler has officially been promoted to series regular status for Season 2 of the show. This career advancement solidifies his role within the main ensemble cast. Cyler was previously part of the original lineup and continues to anchor the narrative alongside Palmer and Whitehall. His agent, Park Agency, confirmed the contract extension for the production.

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Elizabeth Hurley will appear as a series regular in Season 2. She joins a returning group of cast members that includes Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, Kapil Talwalkar, and RJ Cyler. Hurley joins the main cast as the story expands its scope for the new season.

New Recurring Guest Stars Join Cast

Daniel Ezra will join the show as a recurring guest star for the upcoming season. The actor, known for his roles in All the Sinners Bleed and All American, adds to the ensemble. His representation includes WME and Curtis Brown. This casting choice brings fresh dynamic interactions to the existing neighborhood storyline.

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Retta is also set to join the cast as a recurring guest star. Retta is widely recognized for her performances in Good Girls and Parks and Recreation. Her representation is managed by 734 Media and UTA. Her addition brings comedic and dramatic depth to the recurring roles within the series.

Vincent Kartheiser completes the trio of new recurring guest stars. Kartheiser, known for his work in Mad Men and Das Boot, will appear in recurring episodes. Untitled Entertainment handles his representation. His presence contributes to the growing list of notable actors supporting the main narrative arc.

Showrunners And Executive Producers

Celest Hughey serves as the showrunner and executive producer for the series. Hughey adapted the 1989 film for television, ensuring the source material is preserved. Hilary Winston serves as a writer and executive producer on the project. Her involvement helps shape the script and overall tone of the show.

Keke Palmer serves as an executive producer in addition to starring in the series. Her dual role allows her significant creative input into the production. Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Aimee Carlson executive produce via Fuzzy Door. Their production company brings significant industry weight to the project.

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Studio Production And Development

Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody executive produce for Imagine Entertainment. Imagine Entertainment produced the original 1989 film, maintaining a direct link to the property's history. Dana Olsen, who wrote the original film, serves as a co-executive producer. UCP is the studio responsible for the production.

The series continues to build its cast with each new announcement. The combination of returning stars and new high-profile actors suggests an expanded narrative scope. Season 2 promises to delve deeper into the secrets of the neighborhood. The production team aims to maintain the horror-comedy balance of the original film.