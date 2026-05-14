The Bunker Home Battle: Planning Permission Denied for Windowless Dartmoor Retreat

A couple's attempt to convert a former chemical plant into a second home in Dartmoor failed after planning inspectors ruled the structure lacked essential residential features such as windows and running water.

A couple hailing from Crawley in West Sussex found themselves embroiled in a protracted legal battle with local planning authorities after attempting to transform a former industrial site into a secluded second home.

Nigel and Louise Barker had set their sights on a structure known as the Soda Ash building, a stark 1970s concrete block that once served as a chemical treatment plant within the scenic landscapes of Dartmoor. Purchased from South West Water in 2015, the couple envisioned the site as a peaceful bolthole where they could escape the pressures of daily life.

For eight years, they utilized the building as a private residence, often spending several weeks at a time in the remote location. Mr. Barker even noted that he had been residing in the structure during the initial stages of the 2020 Covid lockdown, which resulted in him staying inside the bunker for approximately three months.

However, the dream of a legalized countryside retreat crumbled when officials from the Dartmoor National Park Authority became aware of the unconventional arrangement. The authorities refused to grant the building official status as a lawful dwelling, asserting that the structure did not meet the basic criteria required to be classified as a home. The local parish council joined the opposition, labeling the conversion as an inappropriate development. Their objections were rooted in the most fundamental absences of residential infrastructure.

Specifically, officials pointed out that the concrete block lacked windows, running water, a proper sewerage system, and any formal means of waste collection. To the council, the building remained an industrial shell rather than a habitable house. Upon inspection, planning officers discovered that the interior had been rudimentary divided into two primary areas: a main living space and a separate bedroom partitioned by a timber door.

While the bedroom contained domestic items such as a double bed, clothing, and shelving for books and DVDs, the rest of the facility remained primitive. In the main area, inspectors found a small chemical toilet and a sink basin that was not connected to any plumbing, resting precariously on top of a metal bin. The kitchen facilities were equally basic, consisting of a gas camping stove placed on a workbench, an upright fridge-freezer, and a microwave.

Furthermore, there was no evidence of any shower or bathing facilities available either inside or outside the premises. Legal complications extended to the utilities. Mr. Barker admitted that there were no official accounts for water, gas, electricity, or broadband registered to the site. While electric cables and extension leads were visible throughout the building, the power was being drawn from a supply connected to South West Water.

Despite claims that he had attempted to arrange payment with the company, no formal agreement existed. Water was brought in manually using bottles and tanks, and the property was not registered for council tax or official refuse collection. The National Park Authority concluded that because the building lacked natural daylight, drainage, and essential bathroom facilities, it could not be considered a dwellinghouse. In a final attempt to save their retreat, the couple appealed the decision through the Planning Inspectorate.

Inspector Richard Curnow observed that the property had evolved significantly from its earliest days, when the occupants reportedly slept on air mattresses or even inside a tent pitched within the concrete walls. By 2022, the interior had become more furnished, and Mr. Barker had even installed two skylights to bring in some light. Despite these improvements and the addition of a loosely divided shower and chemical toilet area, the appeal failed.

The inspector ruled that the building still lacked the most basic requirement for human habitation: a reliable source of fresh air and ventilation. Because the only way for air to enter the property was by opening the massive steel industrial door, the bunker failed to meet the legal definition of a home





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