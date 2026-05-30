The Buick Electra L7 BEV Looks Awesome — But Only For China

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. American car company Buick, huge with grandparents back when I was a kid, has released a very cool looking new sedan, the Buick Electra L7 BEV. Unfortunately, it won’t be available in the US. It’s a model developed solely for ...

American car company Buick, huge with grandparents back when I was a kid, has released a very cool looking new sedan, the Buick Electra L7 BEV.

Unfortunately, it won’t be available in the US. It’s a model developed solely for China. Of course, as things have evolved over time, Buick has become a quite popular luxury brand in China and the brand is more popular there than in its home market of the US.

As a result, it’s not uncommon for China to get Buick models that other places, even the US, don’t get.

“In China, Buick is built in partnership with SAIC, and this joint venture is also responsible for the MG brand, among others. Buick first launched the L7 with an extended-range electric motor that uses an ICE to charge the battery without connecting to the wheels,” “Given China’s advanced EV infrastructure and high rate of EV adoption, launching the L7 as a BEV makes sense and is inevitable. The official teaser photos show the L7 covered in striking blue-and-green vinyl camouflage.

The good news is the camo isn’t too excessive, we can still get a general idea of the final design, and to be honest, it looks normal, par for the course when it comes to modern EV sedans in China. The only real distinctive design element is that the L7 is a sportback, featuring a downward-sloping roofline. ”CleanTechnica as its editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert.

He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.





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