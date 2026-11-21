It looks so expensive

Party season is fast approaching and, as our social calendars fill up, we're plotting what we'll be wearing to everything from festive dinners with friends to Christmas date nights.

Along with the likes of If you're yet to invest in a shimmering piece for the festivities, you're going to want to know about Marks & Spencer's latest drop. The Sequin Halter Neck Bubble Hem Top is a fresh take on the classic party trend, with a voluminous bubble hem that gives it a playful, retro feel...

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The halter neck and tie fastening give this style a fitted, sculpted shape on top, while the soft bubble hem adds a rounded silhouette at the waist. Covered in black sequins from neck to hem, it catches the light beautifully with every movement. It's one of the standout sequin buys on the high street right now, already gaining five-star reviews online.

And, with bubble hems predicted to be major for spring/summer 2027, it's a piece you'll be wearing for date nights beyond party season. When it comes to styling, keep it simple and let the sparkle have its moment. Pair the halterneck with black tailored trousers and slingbacks for a polished look, or team with a satin midi skirt for a more elegant evening style.

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You could even throw it into your 'jeans and a nice top' rotation too – just add dark straight-leg jeans, kitten heels, and statement earrings for a party-ready look. If a co-ord is more your style , go all out and team this sequin number with M&S' matching Plisse Sequin Relaxed Trousers.

The high waisted trousers feature a balloon hem on the leg that echoes the top's playful, retro shape. At just £38, the top is an affordable way to add a touch of sparkle to your festive wardrobe while the £48 trousers help you complete the look for under £90. We're definitely tempted! Mango's polished party season collection looks so expensive