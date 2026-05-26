The Brutal Past of Tom Hardy: How He Went from Troubled Teen to Hollywood Star

A look at Tom Hardy's early years, including his struggles with addiction and his journey to sobriety, and how it affected his life and career.

With his remarkable career spanning numerous box office hits, Tom Hardy has transformed from a troubled young man into a talented actor, but his journey to sobriety was anything but easy.

In his early years, the actor struggled with addiction and had run-ins with the law, including being expelled from his boarding school and arrested for joyriding. However, with the support of his family and a stint in rehab, Hardy was able to turn his life around and pursue a successful acting career. He has received numerous accolades, including a BAFTA Rising Star Award and an Academy Award nomination, and has founded his own theatre company, Shotgun Theatre





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