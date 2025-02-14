The Broken Healthcare System: Primary Care Physicians Struggle with Time Constraints and Patient Trust

A new survey reveals the overwhelming pressures faced by primary care physicians, including inadequate time for patient care, reliance on quick fixes, and declining trust in AI. The survey highlights the urgent need for systemic changes to prioritize patient well-being and rebuild the doctor-patient relationship.

A recent survey conducted by Ipsos has revealed that a staggering 81% of primary care physicians feel they are unable to dedicate as much time to their patients as they would ideally like. This survey, which involved 401 primary care doctors, sheds light on the significant challenges faced by medical professionals in providing comprehensive and personalized care. Dr.

Andrea Klemes, Chief Medical Officer at MDVIP, highlighted the difficulties doctors face, stating, 'We know the healthcare system is broken. Doctors are working 50-60 hour work weeks, with over 2,000 patients, just trying to get everybody in.' She emphasized that time constraints often force doctors to resort to quick solutions, such as prescribing medications or referring patients to specialists. This issue is prevalent, with 57% of physicians reporting experiencing this pressure.The survey paints a concerning picture of the state of primary care. A majority of doctors, 52%, expressed that they would not choose this path if they could start their careers over. Furthermore, 42% lack trust in artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in medical diagnoses, and a significant 44% are skeptical of AI's role in prescribing medications or treatments. Speaking at a TEDx event, Dr. Klemes emphasized the emotional toll this system takes on doctors, stating, 'Feeling like our value lies in our productivity, that distance, detachment, and disconnection is how we do our jobs.' She stressed the importance of rebuilding trust between doctors and patients, a sentiment echoed by 60% of doctors who acknowledged the need to regain their patients' confidence.





wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Healthcare Primary Care Physician Burnout Time Constraints Artificial Intelligence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AI in Healthcare & Pharma Summit 2025: Leading the Charge in AI-Driven HealthcareThe AI in Healthcare & Pharma Summit 2025, taking place in Boston on November 18-19, 2025, is a premier event uniting healthcare professionals, data scientists, and AI innovators to explore the latest advancements and transformative impact of AI in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Read more »

AI in Healthcare & Pharma Summit 2025: Explore the Future of AI-Powered HealthcareThe AI in Healthcare & Pharma Summit 2025 will bring together healthcare professionals, data scientists, and AI innovators to explore the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and its transformative impact on the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Read more »

The Philadelphia Department of Revenue's Broken System: A Small Business Owner's NightmareThis article tells the story of a Philadelphia business owner's struggle with the city's Department of Revenue. The author details their repeated experiences with duplicate accounts, incorrect tax filings, and being sent to collections for taxes already paid. The article also highlights the widespread nature of this problem, with dozens of other small business owners reporting similar experiences. It criticizes the Department of Revenue's incompetence and lack of transparency, and calls for reform.

Read more »

Philadelphia's Broken Police Arbitration System: Fired Officers Regularly ReinstatedA new report reveals that 85% of fired Philadelphia police officers are reinstated after arbitration, raising concerns about public trust and the effectiveness of police disciplinary measures.

Read more »

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Senate Hearing Reveals Disregard for For-Profit Healthcare SystemRobert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearing to be the secretary of health and human services highlighted his lack of concern about the impact of the for-profit healthcare system on Americans. Despite facing scrutiny for his anti-vaccine stance and promotion of conspiracy theories, Kennedy dismissed concerns about the exorbitant profits of health insurers and their practices of denying medical claims. His focus remained on issues like 'chemical additives in our food supply' and 'chronic disease,' while downplaying the importance of addressing the systemic problems within the healthcare system.

Read more »

Thousands of medical professionals hope RFK Jr. can revamp the U.S. healthcare systemThousands of Doctors from across the nation have banded together to support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next Secretary of the Department of Health and Human

Read more »