The British People Were Right to Vote for Brexit

The decision to leave the European Union was a courageous and wise move by the British people, who were right to reject the EU's federalist agenda and reclaim their national sovereignty. The people defied the Establishment and voted for their ancient and hard-won privilege - to decide who runs their own country. They voted to protect British democracy from a slow but remorseless strangulation - a gigantic agenda to subordinate national parliaments and governments in a single European political entity.

It was ten years ago that the people of this country voted to leave the European Union , and I look back on that moment with undiminished joy - and continuing amazement.

There were 17.4 million people who had the courage to take back national control from the institutions of Brussels - more than have ever voted for any proposition or party in the history of our democracy. Their decision was all the more astonishing when you consider the size and influence of the opposing coalition. Every major political party was in favour of remaining in the EU. So were the vast majority of MPs.

So were most of the broadcasters and the respectable media folk; the universities; the churches; the CBI. All of them warned the public against leaving - they even flew in Barack Obama, the former President of the US, to tell us that we would regret our temerity. Well, he failed in his mission. The people defied the Establishment.

They stuck up two fingers to the boss class, and they voted for their ancient and hard-won privilege - to decide who runs their own country. They voted, fundamentally, for the right to elect and remove from office those who make the laws.

They voted to protect British democracy from a slow but remorseless strangulation - a gigantic agenda to subordinate national parliaments and governments in a single European political entity, with its own parliament and its own seat of government in Brussels. In voting against that project, the people were not hostile to the EU, and certainly not hostile to other member countries. They simply did not believe that the goal - a federal EU - was right for Britain.

The fundamental problem is that we have a massively high-taxing, high-spending Labour government that has earned a global reputation for persecuting wealth creators. They voted for the integrity of their democracy, and for freedom, and they showed a deep wisdom. They were heroic to ignore the threats and cajoling of the other side, and they were 100 per cent right.

Ten years on, anyone seriously in favour of reopening that argument is out of his or her tiny mind; though the truth, sadly, is that such people exist. Ever since that glorious morning in June 2016 there have been enthusiasts at work on a barely concealed plot to take us back in, and to put the yoke of Brussels back on our necks. They will never succeed, and to understand why you just have to imagine the campaign.

To persuade the British public to go back into the EU, you would have to get them to agree to a series of ascending absurdities. To rejoin the EU, we would have to renew our payments to EU coffers - grossly corrupt and badly administered as they are.

We would be handing over between £12 billion and £15 billion of taxpayers' money, every year - to be spent by anonymous officials in Brussels on everything from subsidies for Spanish bullfighting to Potemkin Greek tobacco farms. We would deprive the Treasury of this cash at a time when we can barely afford to fund our own defences. It's insane. It's never going to happen.

Then we would be asking the public to hand back legal control of our borders when control of immigration has never been more politically salient or important. Thanks to Brexit the government of this country can decide who can - legally - come to this country. We can decide that whole categories of people can be excluded, for instance. We can exclude people from particular countries or groups of countries.

We can keep out people with certain types of criminal record. We can control our borders, at least in law, in a way that was simply impossible in the EU. Rejoin the EU, and we hand back that control to Brussels.

In any version of Rejoin, we once again become part of the giant zone of free movement, in which 480 million people have the right - should they so choose - to pour over our borders and avail themselves of our welfare state. Whatever Keir Starmer or Andy Burnham may say about having a 'reset' with the EU, there is no serious UK politician who would have the guts to campaign to go back to EU free movement.

There is not a snowball's chance in Hades of getting that one past the British people, and it gets worse. Rejoining the EU means once again giving up control of our own legislation - accepting once again that we are part of the empire of EU law, enforced by the European Court of Justice, when many of those laws have been designed and imposed without UK interests in mind - and sometimes against the specific opposition of UK ministers.

When I first got into Parliament I was put on something called European Standing Committee B, whose job was to 'scrutinise' EU legislation. It was an absolute farce. We could do nothing to amend those rules. We just sat there, alternately whingeing and rubber-stamping what Brussels had decreed





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