The Bride! Becomes A Global Hit On HBO Max Despite Poor Box Office

The Bride! has cemented itself as a global streaming hit, proving that box office flops can still succeed on streaming platforms. The film's success can be attributed to its good word-of-mouth, major star power, and new take on a beloved story.

Christian Bale 's R-rated sci-fi movie ' The Bride!

' has become a global streaming hit despite its poor box office performance. The film, based on the classic Frankenstein story, features a star-studded cast including Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, and Penélope Cruz. It has climbed to the #2 spot on global charts within a day of its release on HBO Max and is now the platform's most-watched movie worldwide. With a reported budget of $90 million, the film needed to gross at least $180 million to break even.

However, it only grossed $23.9 million worldwide. Despite this, the film has a respectable 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and has proven itself a massive hit on streaming, with 56 countries trending and ranking as high as the most-watched movie on HBO Max in 17 of them





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The Bride! Christian Bale HBO Max Sci-Fi Streaming Box Office Bomb Global Hit Frankenstein Sci-Fi Movie Christian Movie

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