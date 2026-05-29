The Brand That Worships Real Gears Loves Hyundai's Fake One

Porsche's all-electric 718 Cayman and Boxster would be perfect to debut a trick synthetic transmission

Several high-profile executives from the brand have praised Hyundai N’s fake gears.electric Ioniq 5 N It’s been nearly three years since the Ioniq 5 N arrived and reset the bar for performance EVs.

Rather than chasing ever-bigger acceleration numbers,put the driving experience first. The tool it used was a simulated transmission, engineered by the same team behind the N division’s eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, that feels close enough to the real thing to fool most drivers.has acknowledged it’s tested and looked at Hyundai’s technology, but is not yet ready to commit to launching something similar on any of its EVs.

“We’ll see what happens, but it is not a technology that we do not look at. It’s very interesting. To be honest, Hyundai did a really good job at it,” Porsche product spokesperson Ben Weinberger told.

“If we do it, it will definitely be a Porsche-typical solution, but it would be too early to talk. ”, the vice president of Porsche’s 718 and 911 lines, Frank Moster, and the head of Porsche’s GT cars, Andreas Preuninger, both heaped praise on the Ioniq 5 N, acknowledging that they learned a lot after testing it.

“This is the way,” Moser said while speaking about the simulated transmission and the Ioniq 5 N’s fake ICE-inspired soundtrack. “The customer could decide if he wants to drive in complete silent mode, or he wants to be part of the game, feeling the virtual sounds of a flat six and the virtual gear shifts. That would be the direction for the future.

”, which may give it less reason to engineer the kind of simulated mechanical feel that the Ioniq 5 N thrives on. Why fake gears when real ones could be on the options list?

Then again, if the electric 718 shows up feeling sterile next to a three-year-old Hyundai, Porsche will have some explaining to do. Lexus’s BMW i3 Sedan Rival Is Dead, But Its Most Ambitious Tech Isn’tFerrari Went Electric With The Luce, Now The 12Cilindri May Go ManualNew Ramcharger Won’t Be A Grand Wagoneer Clone, Will Get Unique V8-Focused Lineup





Carscoop / 🏆 306. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

When Will the Next Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Release?Speculation on the release timing of the next trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, analyzing MCU marketing patterns and clues from cast and industry events.

Read more »

Everlane Founder Michael Preysman Teases New BrandEverlane founder Michael Preysman wants a do-over following the “radically transparent” brand’s unforeseen sale to ultra-fast-fashion giant Shein.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Confirms Daughter Harper's GCSE Focus Amid Beauty Brand SpeculationIn a recent interview, Victoria Beckham clarified that her 14-year-old daughter Harper is prioritizing her GCSE exams over the rumored launch of a skincare brand, though the family has trademarked the name HIKU BY Harper and previously faced a US trademark refusal.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Confirms Harper is Focused on GCSEs Amid Skincare Brand SpeculationVictoria Beckham addresses rumors about daughter Harper's planned beauty brand, emphasizing Harper's current academic focus on GCSEs while acknowledging her passion for skincare and early entrepreneurial steps.

Read more »