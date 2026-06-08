The Brand Guide to Euro Summer 2026 Pop-ups

Beach clubs, seasonal stores and boat trips — we break down where in Europe brands are popping up this summer.

June is here, and so are the luxury brands. As shoppers gear up for their Europe an summer sojourns, brands are beating the tourist rush and setting up shop across the continent with temporary seasonal stores, beach club pop-ups and limited-time activations to capture the attention and dollars of the high-spending set.

Already, brands from Burberry to Staud have whisked influencers and friends of the brand to Cap d’Antibes and the Amalfi Coast, making a splash as the weather heats up — or rather, cools down slightly; there’s already been a heatwave across Europe. , with many hosting multiple activations across different countries throughout peak season. This year, more brands are opting for this model, in a bid to meet their clients in as many destinations as possible. Loewe is opening 10 seasonal locations, plus a pop-up in Saint-Tropez, and Giorgio Armani is taking its 2026 Mare collection on a tour of the continent, having already stopped off in Porto Cervo and Cannes, then Mykonos by way of a new Nammos boutique. This year’s Dioriviera will be available in 19 locations worldwide.

The high-volume strategy is a reflection of where summer travel sentiment is at this year. Despite inflationary pressures and uncertainty stemming, in part, from the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, European summer travel sentiment is at a record high, according to the European Travel Commission. 82% of Europeans plan to travel this spring and summer, with intra-European travel dominating — which is the highest level recorded since 2020.

But most are planning shorter stays, meaning less bopping around on extended trips. By establishing a presence across more of the continent, brands are better positioned to capture tourists they may have missed had they opted for a single-destination pop-up. Of course, it’s not all confined to Europe. Some, including Dior, are casting a wide net.

Dioriviera pop-ups will take place in Seoul, Bangkok, Shanghai and on China’s Hainan Island, as well as the brand’s usual European suspects. Others, like Tory Burch, are staying closer to home; the brand hosted a party in Los Angeles at the beginning of June to celebrate its summer collection. For many, though, Europe remains the core focus for this period.

A boat inspired by a ‘gozzo’, a traditional Italian fishing boat, will sit outside the boutique, by the waterside restaurant and beach club Il Riccio, which the brand has activated at in years past. It will be Dior-branded, of course. Los Angeles-based Staud kicked off summer with a splash, hosting a big brand trip to the Amalfi Coast in celebration of Staud’s collaboration with Da Adolfo.

The collab will be available in the US, but to laze on a Staud-branded beach lounger, you’ll have to head to Positano to visit the beachside restaurant. Swimwear brand Lido is back in Venice for the second summer running. The store opened earlier than most summer pop-ups, in May, timed to the Biennale in order to get its swimwear in the hands of the art and design aficionados in town.

In peak summer, it’ll capture the usual suspects visiting the always-bustling city. Guests at Hotel Cipriani in Venice will have access to a Dior-branded motorboat to take guests for a spin , as well as a Fiat 500 cocktail bar car — plenty of opportunities for a photo alongside a purchase. PatBo is opening up a pop-up at Portofino’s Modes boutique.

Store space on the island is few and far between, so the shop-in-shop is a good way to meet those traveling around Genoa. Armani is taking over Forte dei Marmi’s Bagni Roberto beach club. The brand has had a presence at the beach club for the last two summers. Alo is gearing up for a big Euro summer, with a store opening in Cannes and, most visibly, a 72-meter yacht called the Alo Voyage. On board, guests have participated in Pilates classes, as well as recovery modalities like IV drips and lymphatic drainage massages. The yacht sailed over to Monaco for the Grand Prix this past weekend. Alo also took over the Hôtel Martinez pier during the Cannes Film Festival.

Big summer for Alo. Armani is doing a summer takeover of the terrace at the Armani/Caffè Cannes, including a Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up across the way, for those wanting to dig their toes into the sand.

In addition to Alo’s flurry of Cannes activities, big and small, the brand is opening a new store in Saint-Tropez and will be hosting yoga classes at Hôtel La Ponche. Louis Vuitton is welcoming Arnaud Donckele and Maxime Frédéric back to its Saint-Tropez restaurant for the third summer running. For now, the restaurant is welcoming guests for lunch, afternoon goûter and dinner, and from June 11, will just be offering goûter and dinner service.

Loewe is opening both a seasonal store and a pop-up in Saint-Tropez. At the latter, its women’s collection, Fall/Winter 2026 collection and, in true summer fashion, the latest Paula’s Ibiza range will be available. The pop-up is located on the Place des Lices square. Burberry has partnered with Hôtel Belles Rives for the summer, taking over the hotel’s beach club and terrace with the brand’s iconic blue check.

Burberry ice lollies are on offer on the terrace, and the brand will play host to a range of Burberry-branded experiences, including waterskiing, for guests who are feeling adventurous. Prada is returning to Formentera for the second year running. The brand’s pop-up store at Es More is dedicated to women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, and, fittingly, showcases Prada’s Days of Summer 2026. , where she covers fashion news, trends, and industry shake-ups and crossovers. She was most recently a reporter and editorial associate at





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