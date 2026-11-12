The “Brainy Heel” Is This Season’s Shoe MVP

They’ll make every outfit feel more thoughtful

Sometimes, you just want to dress for yourself. It’s not about man-repelling so much as just responding to your own needs: I want to feel good, look well-dressed, and be drawn to what I’m wearing—for me, not them.

Looking at the new fall/winter 2026 shoes, from the feathered hiking styles at Prada to the peaked-toe lace-up shoes at Jil Sander to the grown-up Mary Janes at Chanel, I found myself coming back to that thought. These are heels for me, not them: attractive, but not designed purely to attract; chic, but not flashy; and, dare I say it, made with the wearer’s comfort in mind.

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They’re shoes that make you think—and make you wonder what the woman wearing them is thinking, too. You’re intrigued by her sartorial choices, especially her heels. Brainy heels? Perhaps.

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But like the woman herself, maybe they don’t need a title. Just a formula. As with any well-designed object, what makes these shoes appealing is the law of proportions—the relationship between shapes that create a visual balance. And what makes them compelling is that there’s always something just a little off.

Something to make you look again or make you wonder why; something that opposes and attracts at the same time. We’ve written aboutTake your cue from Jil Sander and Prada and pair them with off-color tights or socks, whether to coordinate or contrast. It’s a smart move.