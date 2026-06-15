The Boys Universe Expands With Vought Rising Prequel After Main Series Conclusion

As The Boys concludes its main storyline, the franchise looks forward to Vought Rising, a 1950s prequel exploring the origins of Vought International and the backstories of Soldier Boy and Stormfront.

The conclusion of The Boys season 5 marks the end of an era for Prime Video's flagship superhero series. After seven years of brutal action, dark humor, and sharp social commentary, the main storyline has finally reached its climax.

While the early seasons were universally praised for their originality and boldness, the later installments garnered more mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Nevertheless, the show's impact on the genre is undeniable, and its absence will be felt.

However, the franchise is far from over. A slate of spinoffs is in development, including The Boys: Mexico, which promises to explore the superhero phenomenon south of the border, and Gen V, which despite its cancellation after two seasons still has a devoted fanbase hoping for renewal. The animated anthology The Boys Presents: Diabolical may also return.

Yet the most anticipated project is Vought Rising, a direct prequel set in the 1950s that will delve into the origins of the corrupt conglomerate Vought International and the early careers of two of its most iconic figures: Soldier Boy and Stormfront. Vought Rising offers a fascinating twist on The Boys' premise by removing the franchise's central antagonist, Homelander, from the equation.

Homelander has been the face of evil throughout the entire series, a terrifyingly powerful supe shaped by Vought's toxic environment. His absence in the 1950s setting allows the narrative to focus on the root cause of all suffering in this universe: the corporation itself. Vought International, founded by Frederick Vought, is the true villain, responsible for creating Homelander and countless other supes while prioritizing profit over ethics.

The prequel will show the early days of the company, when supes were less commercialized and more experimental. Viewers will witness how Vought's corruption began, how it groomed heroes like Soldier Boy, and how it silenced dissent. This backstory has been hinted at throughout the main series, and now it will finally be explored in depth. The shift in time period also provides a fresh aesthetic, with 1950s fashion, music, and culture adding a stylistic layer to the dark themes.

The promise of seeing Soldier Boy in his prime, before his capture and experimentation, is particularly enticing, as his arc in the final season set the stage for this deeper exploration. Stormfront's backstory has been building since her introduction in season 2. Originally known as Liberty in the 1950s, Clara Vought was a prominent hero who secretly harbored Nazi ideology. She was married to Frederick Vought, the founder of the company, and used her position to advance her extremist views.

In the present-day storyline, her beliefs made even Homelander uncomfortable, highlighting her radicalism. Season 5 expanded on her connection to Soldier Boy, revealing a complicated history between them. Vought Rising will finally pay off these threads by depicting their early relationship and the formation of Vought's dark foundation. The spinoff will delve into how Stormfront influenced the company's direction, how she and Soldier Boy became the first celebrity superhero couple, and how their partnership sowed the seeds for future tragedies.

This prequel is not just a nostalgic trip but a crucial piece of the larger narrative, providing context for the systemic corruption that plagued every season of The Boys. By the time the main series ended, audiences knew the outcome of Homelander's reign, but the journey of how Vought became the monster it is remains a compelling story.

Vought Rising is poised to become the next great chapter in this universe, one that will satisfy longtime fans and attract new viewers intrigued by the origins of a corporate evil





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