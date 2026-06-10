The Boys: Trigger Warning VR Game Launches, Expanding the Franchise Beyond TV

A new virtual reality game, The Boys: Trigger Warning, brings the chaotic anti‑superhero universe to PSVR2 and other platforms. Set alongside the events of the Prime series, the game follows a new protagonist recruited by Butcher and MM to take on a rogue superhero family. With voice acting from original cast members and a blend of stealth and combat, it captures the satirical grit of the show.

The epic run of The Boys as an adaptation on Prime Video concluded with the most recent season, leaving its visceral gore and satirical glory behind for now.

Over five seasons and 40 episodes, the series delivered a brilliant and cutting critique of superhero tropes and societal flaws, bringing its arc to a natural end. Yet the franchise remains a cornerstone of Prime's future plans, with Vought Rising-a prequel starring Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy-already in development. While awaiting that project, a new video game adaptation has launched: The Boys: Trigger Warning, now available on PSVR2 and other platforms.

The game captures the chaotic energy of the series through a first‑person VR experience that places players directly in the line of fire. Set alongside the main story, it follows Lucas Costa, an ordinary man whose family is slaughtered by the Armstrongs, a dysfunctional yet deadly superhero family. Recruited by The Boys and granted unstable powers, Lucas embarks on a vengeful war against Vought and its Supes, guided by Butcher and Mother's Milk.

Players can choose between stealth and all‑out destruction, leveraging a growing arsenal of erratic abilities. The title features voice performances from several original cast members, including Laz Alonso, Jensen Ackles, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne. The launch trailer highlights the game's faithful tone and relentless action, positioning it as one of the more polished VR releases to date.

The Boys: Trigger Warning is accessible on PSVR2, Meta Quest, and other supported headsets, inviting fans to step into the grimy, power‑saturated world of the series





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The Boys Trigger Warning VR Game PSVR2 Prime Video Vought Rising Prequel Jensen Ackles Soldier Boy Satire Superhero Butcher Mother's Milk Lucas Costa Armstrongs Action Stealth Voice Acting Franchise

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