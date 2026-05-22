The Boys: The End Is Near and a New Series Is About to Premiere

The final season of The Boys, a highly acclaimed superhero show, recently wrapped up, leaving fans on the hook for the spin-off series, Vought Rising, set to drop next year. With Jensen Ackles reprising his role as Soldier Boy in the new series, there are high hopes for a thrilling and surprising adventure.

One of the most talked-about shows of the year so far has been The Boys , which recently wrapped up with its fifth and final season on Prime Video .

The Boys first arrived back in 2019, when Prime Video dropped all episodes as a binge over the summer. The show was an instant hit, returning for four more seasons and even shifting to a weekly release model as it dominated the conversation for months on end. Opinions vary about The Boys Season 5, but the final outing did resonate with critics, who rated it a strong 97% on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

One of the audience's criticisms of The Boys final season was the handling of Soldier Boy, who vanished from the show after Episode 7, leaving him with no impact on the series finale. Soldier Boy played a key role in The Boys Season 3 and Season 5, and creator Eric Kripke has much bigger plans for Jensen Ackles’ polarizing supe.

The second Boys spin-off after Gen V comes in the form of Vought Rising, the WWII-era series starring Ackles opposite Aya Cash, who will reprise her role as Stormfront/Liberty. The show is set years before the events of The Boys, showing Vought's rise to power in the years before Homelander, where Soldier Boy was the golden goose.

Prime Video officially unleashed the first trailer for Vought Rising not long after The Boys Season 5 finale, also confirming that the show will begin streaming early next year. The Boys fans will have plenty of time to process the series finale before the show makes its triumphant return to streaming with Vought Rising





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Television Shows The Boys Prime Video Jensen Ackles Soldier Boy Gen V Second Boys Spin-Off Vought Rising World War II Plot Twist Season Finale Critical Reception Prime Video Subscription

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