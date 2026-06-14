The Boys' Stars Take on Superhero Roles in Other Franchises

The Boys, a popular Prime Video series, came to an end with season 5, but fans can still enjoy their favorite actors in other superhero franchises. Jensen Ackles, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, and Jack Quaid are among the actors who have appeared in The Boys and are now taking on roles in other franchises.

The Boys might have ended, but there is already a great superhero series with Jack Quaid to replace it. The Boys starred many exciting actors, with names like Jensen Ackles, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, and Quaid among the Prime Video series' fan-favorites.

Sadly, most of their characters died at the end of The Boys season 5, ending their franchise potential. That said, fans can still turn to other superhero franchises to see those actors. Urban plays a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor movies, while Ackles has voiced DC's Batman in multiple animated movies and is one of the most requested stars to put on the cape and cowl as the Bruce Wayne of James Gunn's DC Universe.

Crawford and Starr have also been frequently involved in fans' wish lists for the new DC franchise. The first is one of the favorites in fan circles to lead HBO Max's Booster Gold series, which is in development, while the latter has been suggested for a wide range of roles, like Reverse-Flash, Two-Face, and also Booster Gold. That said, it is Quaid who currently plays the biggest superhero





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The Boys Prime Video Superhero Series Jack Quaid Marvel Cinematic Universe DC Universe HBO Max Booster Gold Reverse-Flash Two-Face

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