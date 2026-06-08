The Boys Stars Chace Crawford and P. J. Byrne Reunite for 'We Were Once Men'

The Boys stars Chace Crawford and P. J. Byrne are set to reunite for a new Prime Video series, 'We Were Once Men'. The black comedy explores the concept of male identity in a satirical and darkly humorous way, with Crawford and Byrne playing brothers in the series. The Boys connection runs deep, with the two actors previously playing adversaries in the hit series.

The Boys stars Chace Crawford and P. J. Byrne are set to reunite for a new Prime Video series, ' We Were Once Men '. The black comedy, created by Matt Berns and executive produced by Jennifer Salke, explores the concept of male identity in a satirical and darkly humorous way.

Crawford and Byrne will play brothers in the series, which follows a group of men attending a radical Reclaim Retreat promising to transform the modern man. The retreat, however, turns out to be far more satirical than initially promised. The Boys connection is strong, with Crawford and Byrne previously playing adversaries in the hit series.

In 'The Boys', Crawford's character, The Deep, had a brutal clash with Byrne's Adam Bourke, leading to an unfortunate accident orchestrated by The Deep involving a lamprey. This event set off a chain reaction that ultimately led to The Deep's downfall. Now, with 'The Boys' wrapped up and The Deep having faced his comeuppance, Crawford and Byrne are working together in a more familiar setting, playing brothers in the black comedy series.

The series is described as a satirical exploration of male identity in collapse, with the two actors joining forces to portray brothers seeking to rediscover their purpose at the radical Reclaim Retreat. Ironically, Crawford's The Deep was on a series-long journey to redefine himself, despite his initial aloofness and irredeemable nature. His actions, including sexually assaulting Annie/Starlight and murdering Bourke, ultimately led to his downfall.

Now, in 'We Were Once Men', Crawford and Byrne will explore the complexities of male identity and purpose in a comedic and satirical way





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The Boys Chace Crawford P. J. Byrne We Were Once Men Prime Video

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