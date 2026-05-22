The Boys Series Finale: Luring Questions

Exploring the lingering questions the series finale raised and what we can expect from future spin-offs and prequel series.

Spoiler Alert : This list contains spoilers for The Boys series finale. It's the final nail in the coffin in the Season 5 finale of The Boys .

Billy Butcher and his motley crew of misfits have worked tooth and nail just to get their hands on the dictator-like, egomaniacal Supe and leader of the Seven, Homelander. Getting to him hasn’t been easy. From dealing with corrupt politicians and literal manhunts to almost dying from sickness, Butcher’s journey has been brutal from the very beginning. Homelander might be the antithesis of the traditional superhero, but Butcher isn’t exactly perfect either.

Season 5 finally puts the two directly against each other, and although they stand on opposite sides, they’re more alike than they realize. The Season 5 finale of The Boys wraps up most of its major plotlines and conflicts.

However, with much of the crew and several surviving Supes setting off on new journeys of their own, there are still a couple of lingering questions that need answers— whether they end up being addressed in future prequel series or spin-offs. As Vought International continues to stand in the aftermath of Butcher and Homelander’s rivalry, here are the lingering questions I still have after The Boys series finale





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