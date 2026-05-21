‘The Boys’ Series Finale: Homelander Defeated, Characters Kill Themselves and Each Other

The ‘The Boys’ series finale sees Homelander defeated in the Oval Office by Butcher, with Ryan, Frenchie, and Homelander also falling, while Butcher’s unique spiral towards self-destruction continues post his death.

‘ series finale has arrived on Prime Video , bringing the satirical superhero show to an end. It’s been a rocky road to this point, with Season 5 proving divisive among the show’s online fanbase .

There have been complaints about the pacing and episodes being ‘filler,’ and that does leave the finale with a lot to get through in just one hour. However, it packs a hell of a lot in, with Homelander being defeated once and for all inside the Oval Office, Butcher meeting his own end at the hands of Hughie Campbell, and the surviving members of the Boys each getting a moment to wrap up their character arcs.

He had laid the groundwork for several more characters to be killed off in the series finale. The first member of the Boys to die was Frenchie, who was Depowered by Kimiko after a fight with her. He was then killed by Butcher using a crossbow that ripped off the top of his head.

In the end, it wasn’t quite a bloodbath, with Hughie, Starlight, Mother’s Milk, and Kimiko all surviving, but the following characters died in the finale: Ryan was defeated by Butcher and then shot dead by Hughie at Vought Tower, after threatening to unleash the Supe-killing virus. With the help of Kimiko, Homelander was Depowered in the Oval Office, where he was killed by a crossbow shot that went through the skull, tearing off the top of his head.

The crowbar through the head was a brutal way to go out, reflecting the character’s desperate attempts to appear as a God. Characters who died in the finale were Butcher, Frenchie, Ryan, and Homelander. After Butcher’s death, we get some wrapping up with the main characters, who go their separate ways, allowing Kimiko to go alone to France and free herself to experience life in her own way.

Super Bowl finally made it back to his family, and Hughie runs an audiovisual store with Annie





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The Boys Series Finale Prime Video Divisive Among The Show’S Online Fanbase Pacing Complaints Filler Deaths Homelander Butcher Ryan Frenchie Homelander’S Defeat Characters Kill Themselves And Each Other Characters Who Died In The Finale Butcher’S Death Kimiko Mother’S Milk Hughie

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