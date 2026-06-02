The Boys Season 5 Teases Stormfront as Homelander's Successor

The Boys season 5 has hinted that Stormfront may have survived her supposed death in season 2, and could potentially become Homelander's successor. This development would have significant implications for the story of Vought Rising, and could lead to a complicated and emotional storyline for Soldier Boy.

The Boys has already teased who Homelander 's successor will be after season 5 - a familiar face with plenty of history tied to Vought. The Boys season 5 saw the titular group of underdog heroes take on Homelander for the last time.

Despite the antagonist becoming invincible and immortal thanks to V-One, Kimiko was able to take away his powers using a radioactive blast similar to Soldier Boy's. The Boys season 5 ended with Butcher killing Homelander on live TV during his Easter Sunday ascension announcement, shoving a crowbar into his head. This ended his reign of terror over the United States before he could enact his mass killings of non-believers.

Later in the episode, Hughie killed Butcher before he could release the Supe virus into Vought Tower, which would have caused devastation among the super-powered population. With Homelander dead, Vought ends up back in the hands of Stan Edgar, who promises another dangerous Supe like Homelander will never be given a chance to rise again.

However, with the number of Supes operating across the United States, there's no guarantee this will be the case. Especially because there's one Supe being set up as his perfect successor. That Supe is, surprisingly, Stormfront. Introduced to The Boys in season 2, she became Homelander's love interest before she was later killed by Ryan.

Season 5 revealed she also had a relationship with Soldier Boy, and was a recipient of the same V-One that kept him alive. But season 5 also hinted at how she could succeed Homelander, despite dying in season 2. Stormfront Could Be Homelander's Successor After The Boys, surprisingly, season 5 hinted that Stormfront may have actually survived her supposed death during season 2. On their way to Fort Harmony, Homelander tells Soldier Boy about her death.

However, he refuses to believe him, not only because of how resilient he says she was, but also because of the V-One in her system supposedly preventing her from ever dying. While the upcoming Vought Rising will focus on her villainous tendencies, alongside her role as a love interest for Soldier Boy, this hint about her survival seems crucial to the overarching story of the franchise.

Although season 5 never outright confirmed she's alive, her major role in the prequel show could add even more context to Soldier Boy's disbelief that she was dead. The hint about Stormfront's survival in The Boys season 5 has significant implications for the story of Vought Rising. With the prequel show focusing on Soldier Boy's story, it's possible that Stormfront will return in the modern timeline, potentially as a formidable villain.

This would make her the only Supe who comes close to Homelander in terms of power, with super strength and speedy flight. Her ability to produce purple lightning also makes her a unique and formidable opponent. If Stormfront is indeed alive, it's likely that Soldier Boy will be forced to confront her in the present day, potentially leading to a complicated and emotional storyline.

The return of Stormfront would be a significant development in the story of The Boys, and would likely have significant implications for the characters and the plot of Vought Rising





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