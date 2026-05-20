The Boys Season 5 Finale Reveals Survivors

Through the course of The Boys' seven-year journey, several charity-themed characters met a tragic fate, but none could stand in against Hughie, Starlight, Marvin Milk, and Kimiko. However, unlike Hughie, the ending didn't show Annie's fate.

Throughout The Boys ' five seasons, several characters died over the course of the show, but a lucky few managed to overcome the odds and survive to the end credits.

While the finale had many major deaths, it also had its fair share of survivors. For instance, Hughie, Starlight, Marvin Milk, and Kimiko managed to make it out alive.

Additionally, Annie's mother, although she never appeared, is confirmed to have survived as well. Hughie's survival looked inevitable given his moral character. Despite his girlfriend being killed, he endured more pain and suffering than most, but he stayed true to himself throughout the series. After facing Butcher, he opened up an electronic store and even had a baby on the way, offering him peace.

Starlight, who went from an ambitious young hero to a symbol of resistance, remained committed to doing what was right throughout the series. Her happy ending was alongside Hughie, as she was shown pregnant and flying off to fight crimes. Marvin Milk also survived by murdering a super during the finale. After returning to his family, he remarried and looked to lead a quiet life with Ryan, taking up a new role as a superhero.

Kimiko took a while to let go of her blast that could have stopped Homelander but sacrificed herself to protect the others. Despite the blow, she survived and moved on to a better life, giving hope to the future. Ryan, though appearing late in the series, was introduced in season 1 and thus meets the criteria set. His relationship with Homelander and Butcher has been a rollercoaster all throughout the series, but he managed to survive despite his challenges





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