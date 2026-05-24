The Boys Season 5 Episode 8 Finale Deviates from Comic Book Twist with Ryan's Role

The Boys season 5 episode 8 finale featured a comic twist involving Black Noir, but the show deviated from the comic book series in several ways. The character of Ryan, Homelander's son, played a similar role to Black Noir in the comic books, but with a twist. Ryan's appearance as a clone of Homelander with the same powerset made him a wild card in the show's finale. The twist of Ryan being a clone allowed many elements of the comic books' Black Noir twist to be adapted, but in a different way. In the comic books, Black Noir revealed himself as the perpetrator behind several crimes committed by Homelander, but in the show, Ryan served as a wildcard that led to Homelander's death.

The Boys season 5 episode 8 finale featured a comic twist involving Black Noir , but the show deviated from the comic book series in several ways.

In the comic books, the twist would involve Black Noir revealed as a Homelander clone who framed the latter for his worst crimes, However, in the show, the character of Ryan, Homelander's son, played a similar role. Ryan appeared as a clone of Homelander with the same powerset, making him essentially a clone of his father. Instead of taking the place of Black Noir, Ryan played a different role and helped Butcher take down Homelander.

The twist of Ryan being a clone allowed many elements of the comic books' Black Noir twist to be adapted, but in a different way. In the comic books, Black Noir revealed himself as the perpetrator behind several crimes committed by Homelander, but in the show, Ryan served as a wildcard that led to Homelander's death





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The Boys Season 5 Episode 8 Finale Comic Book Twist Ryan Homelander Black Noir Homelander Clone

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