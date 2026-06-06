The Boys: Karen Fukuhara's Proud of Kimiko's 'GOT/Arya Stark' Moment

The Boys star Karen Fukuhara explains why she's happy Kimiko got her Arya Stark moment against Homelander during the series finale.

The Boys star Karen Fukuhara explains why she's happy Kimiko got her Arya Stark moment against Homelander during the series finale. The Boys star Karen Fukuhara says Kimiko got her “Arya Stark” moment in the series finale against Homelander.

Kimiko becomes the finale’s MVP after unleashing an anti-supe radiation beam that helps level the fight. Fukuhara says stripping Homelander’s powers was Kimiko’s revenge for Frenchie’s death in the prior episode.

's Annie/Starlight, Kimiko emerged as the true MVP in the finale that saw her becoming the wildcard that decided the final fight between Butcher . It was by blasting all three men in battle when the playing field was even that Butcher was able to deliver the coup de gras on Homelander. Speaking at the Denver Fan Expo 2026 panel forMaisie Williams in"Game of Thrones.

" Karen Fukuhara in"The Boys. Images courtesy of HBO & Prime Video"It's very satisfying to see him be the one to get his revenge. I had my Arya Stark moment… in Game of Thrones, I was rooting for her," Fukuhara told fans at the panel. Taking away Homelander's power was Kimiko's revenge for Homelander killing Frenchie the previous episode.

The moment Fukuhara referenced was in the HBO series' final-season episode"The Long Night," which sees the youngest Stark sister take down the Night King after slicing him with a dragon glass dagger. With his death, his undead army falls, and the living win, stealing some of the thunder away from"The Prince Who Was Promised" in her half-brother Jon Snow .

At the end of Kimiko's story, we see her live the dream she was to share with Frenchie at a French café, enjoying a "it's very satisfying to see him be the one to get his revenge. I had my Arya Stark moment… in Game of Thrones I was rooting for her "I’ve been following pop culture for over 30 years with eclectic interests in gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV reading Starlog, Mad & Fangoria.

As a writer for over 20 years, Star Wars was my first franchise love. The Boys star Karen Fukuhara explains why she's happy Kimiko got her Arya Stark moment against Homelander during the series finale. The X-Files: David Duchovny Reflects on Show's Success, Handling Fame The X-Files star David Duchovny reflects on"learning the craft" and fame during his run on FOX's hit series, created by Chris Carter.

Arrow star Katie Cassidy spoke with us about what from her time in the Arrowverse as Laurel Lance carried over into her role in Speed Demon. Sound designer Russell Topal discussed working on the final two seasons of The Boys, why"King of Hell" felt like Stranger Things, and more. Before Prime Video scrapped Martin Gero's Stargate reboot, Richard Dean Anderson shared his thoughts on the series and a potential return.

The Boys star Karen Fukuhara explains why she's happy Kimiko got her Arya Stark moment against Homelander during the series finale. In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch:"Buffy" star Anthony Head, Among Us, Masters of the Universe, Doctor Who, Batman: Caped Crusader, and more! Among Us Creator Owen Dennis on Adapting Game to Animated TV SeriesCBS's Fire Country star and EP Max Thieriot on how the fourth season finale sets things up for a"reset" when the series returns for Season 5.





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