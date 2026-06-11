The Boys: Iconic Characters Join Call of Duty Mobile

Three of The Boys' most iconic characters are set to join the Call of Duty: Mobile roster, bringing excitement and chaos to the battlefield. With the arrival of Season 5, players can expect a brand-new game mode, a themed event, and the arrival of Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir.

Airing its series finale back in April, the hit Amazon Prime show The Boys has finally come to an end after bringing us entertainment and outright chaos since it first aired back in 2019.

The satirical superhero series takes place in a world where superheroes are nothing more than narcissistic, corrupt celebrities and the story follows a group of powerless vigilantes known as The Boys who must come together to expose the superhero's dark personalities and tyrannical rules. Praised for its unique spin on the superhero genre, as well as its acting, visuals, and action sequences, The Boys ran for five seasons, and although the second half of the show was met with mixed reviews, it is overall remembered fondly by fans, which is why this latest announcement has caused quite a bit of excitement





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Call Of Duty Mobile The Boys Homelander Starlight Black Noir Season 5

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