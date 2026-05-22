The Boys: First Trailer for 'Vought Rising' Introduces First Generation of Supes, Private Angel, and Torpedo, Hangs a Darker Hint of Stormfront's Story

The Boys franchise has expanded beyond the main show with a new title, 'Vought Rising', featuring the first trailer which introduces us to the first generation of Supes, private angel Elizabeth Posey, and torpedo Will Hochman, known from previous episodes of the main show. The trailer hints at a project set at Sage Grove Manor, where experiments were conducted on heroes to create Supers, resulting in significant deaths and chaos. It also hints at a continued story of Soldier Boy and Stormfront.

The Boys franchise has expanded after wrapping up the main show, bringing back significant characters with a first trailer focused on Vought Rising . The spinoff, set in the 1950s, introduces the first generation of Supe s, private angel Elizabeth Posey (Angel), and torpedo Will Hochman .

The trailer hints at a potential Stormfront story and relationship with Soldier Boy, along with gruesome consequences from Vought's Supe experiments. However, due to the risk of overexplaining, the show hasn't revealed much plot detail, focusing more on action and character development. Based on the trailer, fans can expect more of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront as a compelling antagonist





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TV Shows The Boys Vought Rising Supe Elizabeth Posey Will Hochman Sage Grove Manor Vought Experiments Soldier Boy Stormfront

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