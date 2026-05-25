The Boys Finale Ends in Explosive Fashion

The latest news in TV and entertainment, including The Boys finale, new movie and TV releases, and more.

The Boys finale brings an explosive end to Homelander and Billy Butcher 's deadly showdown at the White House, as the series comes to a close.

Netflix has expanded its library with the addition of Neon's racing drama film and a new HBO Max movie and TV release. The Boys show runner has revealed who he believes would win a fight between Superman and Homelander, while Amazon has released the Vought Rising trailer. Fans of the series are eager to see what's next for Antony Starr, who played the role of Homelander





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Boys Homelander Billy Butcher Amazon Prime Video Netflix HBO Max Super Soldier Boy Rampage Vought Rising Baywatch Reboot DC Comics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Boys' Series Finale: A Mixed Bag of Reactions and OmissionsThe Boys' series finale, 'Blood and Bone,' has been met with both love and hate from fans, with many criticizing the rushed final fight and the lack of payoff for the Supe-killing virus storyline.

Read more »

The Boys' Epic Finale: Major Character Deaths and Game-Changing TwistThe finale of 'The Boys' kills off several key characters and introduces a significant twist, while the franchise co-creator expresses his disapproval of a particular storyline.

Read more »

The Boys Post-Finale Update: Stan Edgar Reinstated as Vought CEOWell, THAT was quick. In The Boys universe, Vought International announced that Stan Edgar has been reinstated as the company's CEO.

Read more »

The Boys' series finale: Mixed bag of endingsThe Boys' series finale is a blend of satisfying and disappointing moments. Some characters get the ending they deserve, while others are grossly underserved.

Read more »