The Boys Ending Explained: Homelander & Butcher's Fates, Ryan's Powers, And What's Next After the Series Finale

The final episode of The Boys dealt with handling a range of topics and many unresolved inequalities. Despite facing challenges and criticisms from viewers, 'The Boys' central characters were given satisfying endings that felt earned.

The Boys series finale mostly sticks the landing, but one of its biggest problems is worsened by a Prime Video decision. The ending faced a challenge in wrapping up everything neatly in just one hour but managed to do a solid job.

While Season 5 was divisive and the finale hasn't changed that, the Butcher and the rest of the main characters felt right, earned, and true to what the show has always been. However, heroes only appeared for a very brief scene where Marie Moreau, Jordan Li, and Emma Meyer were essentially told to stay out of the way of the main fight by Starlight. This was disappointing, especially considering Season 5 was never going to be easy.

After appearances were exaggerated, and it was revealed she cannot control them. In the finale, this was even worse as Episode 7 ended with Starlight going to them for help, only for Episode 8 to immediately walk it back and have them focus on helping people elsewhere. In total, they appeared in two scenes, contributed nothing to the plot, and we didn't get to see them involved in the fight.

The Boys heroes not being in the endgame isn't inherently bad, as the focus should be on serving the characters and audience. However, why include them at all when showrunners had zero interest in telling a story for them and got stuck in a worst of both worlds situation? This makes it much worse, as there is no closure for those characters.

Additionally, The Boys finale does nothing with them, and now Prime Video won't either. It's a frustrating situation, especially considering Soldier Boy has guaranteed future content





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The Boys Series Finale Explained Homelander Butcher Spinoff Prime Video Characters Future Wrongs

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