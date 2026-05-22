The Boys creator says Homelander would beat Superman and explains his brutal demise

Eric Kripke argues Homelander would defeat Superman because he fights dirty, and reveals why the character was killed off in the final season of The Boys, while previewing the upcoming prequel Vought Rising.

Eric Kripke , the creator and showrunner of the Amazon series The Boys , recently answered a long‑standing fan debate about who would emerge victorious in a showdown between two of the most powerful figures in comic book mythology.

In an interview with The Wrap he argued that Homelander, the ruthless super‑being at the heart of his series, would defeat Superman. Kripke explained that while Superman may be stronger pound for pound, Homelander’s willingness to employ any tactic, including murder and grotesque acts of violence, gives him a decisive edge.

He pointed out that the alien hero operates according to a strict moral code and would never contemplate the kind of depraved actions that Homelander readily embraces, such as harming innocent civilians or ripping apart a beloved pet. In Kripke’s view the lack of ethical constraints allows Homelander to fight dirty and ultimately outlast an opponent who is bound by higher principles.

The discussion of Homelander’s brutal nature also ties directly into the dramatic conclusion of the character’s arc in Season five of The Boys. Kripke revealed that the decision to kill Homelander in episode eight of the final season was driven by a desire to strip the character of his god‑like powers and force him to confront his own vulnerability.

He said that removing the superhuman abilities exposes the core of the character and underscores a recurring theme of the series: without power, the man behind the mask is nothing. By leaving Homelander powerless in his final moments, the show can explore the psychological fallout of a being who has never known defeat, offering a stark contrast to the hero’s typical invincibility.

The fifth season is now available for streaming on Prime Video, allowing viewers to revisit the intense final showdown and the unsettling denouement of Homelander’s story. Although the original series has concluded, the world of The Boys will continue to expand with a prequel spin‑off titled Vought Rising, slated for release next year. The new series will examine the origins of the corporation behind the superheroes and the early days of characters such as Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles.

Fans can expect further insight into the morally ambiguous universe that Kripke crafted, as well as additional commentary on the blurred lines between heroism and villainy that the franchise has explored from its inception. This continuation underscores the enduring popularity of the series and its willingness to challenge conventional superhero narratives, reinforcing the idea that power without accountability can be as terrifying as any villain on screen





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